PIX: Riyan Parag breaks into Bihu dance

October 12, 2020 07:47 IST

IMAGE: Riyan Parag dances after hitting the winning runs. Photographs: BCCI/IPL

After playing a superb match-winning cameo against the SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Sunday, October 12, young all-rounder Riyan Parag showed the world his Bihu dance moves.

Needing 71 runs off 42 balls, with just five wickets in hand, the Rajasthan Royals staged a memorable comeback thanks to Rahul Tewatia (45 off 28) and Parag (42 off 26).

After the SunRisers had reduced the Royals to 78/5 -- Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson among the Royals wickets -- the Tewatia-Parag, left-right, combination changed the course of the RR innings.

What stood out was 18-year-old Parag and Tewatia's resilience.

After winning an improbable victory, the right-hander delighted television viewers and social media with an impromptu Bihu dance from his native Assam.

'That was the Bihu dance at the end, traditional dance of Assam. Some of the Assamese boys were up there in the balcony,' Parag said after the game.