Photograph: Kind courtesy Punjab Kings/Twitter

As Punjab Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Wednesday, star fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was spotted taking part in the Bihu dance.

This traditional Assamese dance, popularised by Royals's Riyan Parag in past IPLs, is performed during the festival of Bihu.

After watching Arshdeep's Bihu moves, Riyan posted his approval: 'Love those moves'.