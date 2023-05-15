News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 10 students rusticated from J-K hostel after clash over Kerala Story

10 students rusticated from J-K hostel after clash over Kerala Story

Source: PTI
May 15, 2023 23:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Authorities on Monday rusticated 10 students from Government Medical College hostel in Jammu for two months and also debarred them from attending classes till the completion of an inquiry following a scuffle over The Kerala Story movie.

IMAGE: A view of Government Medical College, Jammu. Photograph: Courtesy GMC Jammu/Facebook

GMC principal Shashi Sudhan Sharma also requested senior superintendent of police, Jammu, to take all precautionary measures, including deployment of additional police personnel around the hostel and college premises, to avoid any law and order problem.

 

Five medical students suffered injuries after a scuffle broke out between two groups over the controversial film at the boys hostel of the GMC in Jammu on Sunday night, triggering protests and demands for an inquiry to punish the culprits.

"As per the report of the wardens of the boys hostel, 10 students (involved in the scuffle) have been rusticated from the hostel for two months and also debarred from attending the classes till the completion of the inquiry by the disciplinary committee of the institute," Sharma said in a statement.

She said the report of the hostel warden has been forwarded to the disciplinary committee of the institution for inquiry, which has to be completed within seven days.

Briefing about the steps taken to maintain peaceful atmosphere inside the campus, the GMC principal said she along with hostel wardens and faculty members spent whole night at the hostel and assured the students about strict action against the offenders.

"As desired by students, the letter for the lodgement of FIR against an ex-student of GMC Jammu who participated in the scuffle was forwarded to Station House Officer, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu. As conveyed by the SHO, the FIR has been lodged," she said.

Sharma said only one student who received injuries during the scuffle is presently admitted to GMC Jammu for treatment and observation.

"He is a resident of Bhaderwah (in Doda district) and is recovering well. As per doctors, he shall be discharged probably within next 24 hrs," she said.

Sharma said she along with the Heads of Departments and the wardens again met the students in the morning in the college premises and assured them action under rules against everyone involved in creating such a situation.

Additional eight security personnel and one security supervisor have been deployed in the hostel for maintaining round-the-clock security, she said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
People won't watch if...: SC on 'The Kerala Story' ban
People won't watch if...: SC on 'The Kerala Story' ban
'Kerala Story' crew member gets security after threat
'Kerala Story' crew member gets security after threat
'This is not just a Kerala story, but a Global story'
'This is not just a Kerala story, but a Global story'
Services secretary More 'falls in line': Delhi govt
Services secretary More 'falls in line': Delhi govt
PIX: GT confirm top-2 finish with win over SRH
PIX: GT confirm top-2 finish with win over SRH
3 killed as nor'wester hits Bengal, trains affected
3 killed as nor'wester hits Bengal, trains affected
Over 130 detained for rioting in Maharashtra's Akola
Over 130 detained for rioting in Maharashtra's Akola
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

I Challenge The Makers Of The Kerala Story

I Challenge The Makers Of The Kerala Story

Bengal becomes first state to ban 'The Kerala Story'

Bengal becomes first state to ban 'The Kerala Story'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances