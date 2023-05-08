News
Bengal becomes first state to ban The Kerala Story

Bengal becomes first state to ban The Kerala Story

Source: PTI
May 08, 2023 20:06 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the controversial film The Kerala Story to avoid ”any incident of hatred and violence”, a senior official said in Kolkata.

Action will be taken against any theatre found showing the film, the official said.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee described The Kerala Story as a distorted movie, aimed at defaming the southern state.

 

"To avoid any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state, the CM has directed an immediate ban on screening of The Kerala Story. Action will be taken against any cinema hall that violates the ban," the bureaucrat told PTI.

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, depicts how women from Kerala were converted to Islam and recruited by Islamic State terrorist group. The film was released on May 5.

Meanwhile the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday slammed Banerjee for banning the movie, and said her decision raises serious questions on civil liberties and freedom of expression.

BJP's I-T department head Amit Malviya said the decision is unfortunate as the movie gives a "real account of victims who have endured the horrors of demographic invasion and have been used as cannon fodder" for the terrorist organisation IS.

“Who is Mamata Banerjee trying to please with this ban? Does she think Muslims of Bengal relate more to the IS than the Indian Constitution? Shame on her regressive politics.

"There was no threat to law and order in Bengal because of the movie, which was being screened in over a dozen cinema halls in Kolkata alone. But now, with this dog whistle, one can expect the worse," he said.

Several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have spoken favourably of the movie.

Print this article
