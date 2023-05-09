'Don't step out alone': 'The Kerala Story' crew member gets threat

A crew member of the movie The Kerala Story, received a threatening message from an unknown number, according to the Mumbai Police.

IMAGE: A poster of the film The Kerala Story. Photograph: @adah_sharma/Twitter

As per the police, Sudipto Sen, director of the film The Kerala Story informed police that one of the crew members received a message from an unknown number.

"The message threatened the said person not to step out alone from home and that they didn't do a good thing by showing the story," the police said.

Police provided security to the crew member but FIR has not been registered as they are yet to receive a written complaint.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group Islamic State.

The film, which was released on May 5, has kicked up a political storm.

On the day of the film's release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had credited the movie for bringing out terror conspiracies and used it to attack the Congress during an election rally in poll-bound Karnataka.

Madhya Pradehs and Uttar Pradesh, both BJP-ruled states, have declared the film tax-free in their states.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the controversial film The Kerala Story in the state to avoid “any incident of hatred and violence”.

Multiplexes across Tamil Nadu cancelled screenings of the controversial film from Sunday, citing law and order issues and poor public response.

According to the Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Congress in Kerala, the film falsely claims that 32,000 women got converted and radicalised and were deployed in terror missions in India and the world.

The filmmakers later changed the figure in the film's trailer.