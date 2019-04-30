'There should be a retirement age for politicians'

What would you say about Mr Advani's blog criticising those in the BJP who have been labelling people who do not agree with them as anti-nationals?

What Advani wrote was 100% right. In a democracy, somebody who disagrees with you is not your enemy.

There are different views in a society. I have always been of the opinion that different views should be accommodated, understood and respected.

Nobody should think that what he says is always right. Also, what you think as right today may not be right tomorrow.

I will give you an example from my life. The very first protest I participated in was against the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh).

It was in 1948. I was a college student at the Victoria College in Palakkad. I was playing badminton with my friends when the news came on radio that Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.

We stopped playing immediately and there was a gloomy atmosphere in the entire hostel.

There were two groups of students in the college then, the Congress and the Communists, and I kept away from both groups.

But after the assassination of Gandhiji, these two groups joined together and said it was the RSS that killed him.

We all believed them and I joined the torchlight procession on the streets of Palakkad shouting, 'Down! Down! RSS!'

In those days, as a devotee of Swami Chinmayananda, I used to attend his Gita classes regularly.

One day, when Swamiji came to know that (then) RSS chief (Madhav Sadashiv) Golwalkar had come to Palakkad, he got excited and said, 'I must see Golwalkar.'

Swamiji was one person I admired and when he spoke so excitedly about someone, I got interested.

I was shocked to see a saintly person because I was expecting a ruffian!

At that time, I didn't know much about the RSS. Later on, when I came into contact with many RSS people, my opinion of the organisation and its members changed.