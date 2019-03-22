Advani's political yatra comes to an end

After the dissolution of the Janata Party government in 1977, the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh re-emerged as the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980 under the moderate leadership of A B Vajpayee.

However, it fared badly in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections that followed, winning just two seats, with the Congress party bagging a stupendous 402 seats in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi's assassination.

Lal Krishna Advani took centrestage in the party after this, becoming its president in 1986.