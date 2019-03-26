Told not to contest LS poll: Murli Manohar Joshi

March 26, 2019 14:07 IST

Joshi along with L K Advani have also not made it to party's list of 40 leaders who will be campaigning for the party's candidates during the first two phases of Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party president and Lok Sabha MP Murli Manohar Joshi has been asked by his party to not contest the coming general election, a development in line with its decision to not field many of its veterans, including its founding member and longest serving chief L K Advani, in the polls.

Joshi's office confirmed the development. It said Joshi has issued a brief statement for voters in Kanpur, from where the 85-year-old leader had won in 2014.

The statement said BJP general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal, a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh appointee, had conveyed Joshi the party leadership's decision that he should not be contesting the elections.

He had vacated Varanasi seat, which he had won in 2009, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

It, however, remains to be seen if the former Union minister, who along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Advani, was seen as BJP's face for more than two decades, will reconcile to the decision or not.

Joshi heads Parliament's Estimates Committee and some of its observations, including on jobs, the GDP and non-performing assets, embarrassed the government.

BJP leaders said the party has taken a "principled decision" that veterans should make the way for younger leaders.

The BJP has also not given tickets to likes of B C Khanduri, Kariya Munda, Kalraj Mishra, Bijoya Chakravarty, all many term MPs and over 80 years of age, besides Advani (91).-- PTI KR

Meanwhile, Advani and Joshi have not made it to party's list of 40 leaders who will be campaigning for the party's candidates during the first two phases of Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and top leaders such as Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Uma Bharti, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Yogi Adityanath are some of the key leaders who are part of this list of star campaigners.

