'Next Time It Could Be Lahore and Rawalpindi'

IMAGE: Rescuers remove a body from a building after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muridke near Lahore, Pakistan, May 7, 2025. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

"We have gone ahead and done what we had to do. Now the response that comes from Pakistan is what is going to dictate the escalatory matrix," Brigadier B M Cariappa tells Rediff's Archana Masih.

Brigadier Cariappa -- a highly decorated officer from the Indian Army's Special Forces -- retired recently after a distinguished career. He was awarded the Vir Chakra for valour in the Kargil War and the Sena Medals for gallantry on the Siachen Glacier.

What retaliatory action can Pakistan take in response to India's missile strikes?

Three responses that I would envisage:

One, they will only raise a hue and cry in public forums and play victim to gain international sympathy because Pakistan army chief Asim Munir wants to project himself as a strong leader to his public.

Second, they will launch missile strikes to demonstrate that if India can do it, so can Pakistan.

Third, they could elevate the level of escalation.

How different are these strikes compared to 2016 and 2019?

Unlike the surgical strikes and the Balakot air strikes across the Line of Control, we have gone further inside Pakistan and raised the bar of escalation slightly.

In 2016, we sent in teams to carry out the surgical strikes on terrorist training camps which were temporary tents in an open area and not permanent infrastructure.

In 2019, we struck Balakot which had strong infrastructure.

In 2025, we have taken a step forward and struck terrorist headquarters in Muridke and Bahawalpur.

We have taken it one notch forward.

We sent in troops in 2016.

We sent in aircraft in 2019.

We sent in missiles across the International Border and the LoC in 2025.

It is a signal to Pakistan that if you continue, we will keep increasing the stakes and up the ante.

Next time it could be even more dangerous. It could be Lahore and Rawalpindi.

IMAGE: A damaged building after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, May 7, 2025. Photograph: Akhtar Soomroo/Reuters

What is the significance of going deep into Pakistan, something we have not done since 1971?

We've gone beyond the Line of Control and across the International Border into Pakistan.

We have targeted the terror network infrastructure situated in specific locations in Pakistan. Information about the location of these terror sites is available to us and internationally. Data from the International Intelligence Forum also indicates the existence of these terror sites.

ISPR (The Inter-Services Public Relations is the Pakistan military's media and public relations organisation) is highlighting the deaths of women and children and deliberately saying mosques have been targeted with the intention to agitate Muslims around the globe that India is targeting the Islamic infrastructure.

Pakistan will not disclose the number of casualties and whether the terrorist leadership has been eliminated at these locations.

IMAGE: A view of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, May 7, 2025. Photograph: Reuters

India targeted specific terrorist infrastructure, what kind of action could Pakistan execute in retaliation?

Knowing the nature of the Pakistani armed forces, they will definitely take retaliatory action.

In all probability they will also use missiles -- tactical, operational and strategic missiles.

India doesn't have a terrorist infrastructure. So in all probability, Pakistan may target army establishments or certain important installations within the country.

What these installations will be is the big question mark.

India's statement specifically says that we have not targeted any Pakistani military establishment and our intention is non-escalatory in nature.

IMAGE: Security personnel at Srinagar airport after it was shut temporarily following Operation Sindoor, May 7, 2025. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

What are the risks of escalation?

The escalatory matrix is under India's control. Pakistan started this by carrying out the Pahalgam attack. India retaliated by specifically targeting terrorist infrastructure.

It was known that Modi would retaliate and he has. The Indian Army has said on social media that justice is served.

We need to see what exactly Pakistan will do. Pakistan will be on tenterhooks.

It is to be seen if they strike with an intention to signal or carry out strikes on strategic assets and populated areas to which India will surely retaliate.

If they carry out strikes on military establishments when we have clearly stated that India has only targeted terrorist infrastructure, then we have the liberty to carry out strikes on their army establishments.

We have gone ahead and done what we had to do. The escalatory matrix will be dictated by Pakistan's response.

