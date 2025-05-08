'Pakistan Should Be Humiliated'

'...and the country should be impoverished completely.'

IMAGE: Rescuers search for survivors in a damaged building after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muridke near Lahore, Pakistan, May 7, 2025. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

To avenge the horrific Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists, the Indian armed forces struck at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir early on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, morning.

The armed forces said several terror facilities of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad were hit and significant damage had been caused to the terror infrastructure within Pakistan and PoK.

"India did not want this strike to have a surprise element. The government wanted everyone to know that something will be done," Amar Bhushan, who retired as special secretary at the Research and Analysis Wing, India's external intelligence agency, tells Rediff Senior Contributor Vicky Nanjappa.

What are your thoughts on Operation Sindoor?

I would say that it could not have been done better. It was measured, targeted, did not involve any collateral damage. Moreover, it did not involve any military installations in Pakistan.

The fight was against terrorism and there was no better way to respond. It was clear that the targets were terror facilities and the heart was into a full-fledged war.

How do you compare it to the surgical strikes and the Balakot air strike?

Unlike the surgical strikes post Uri or the Balakot air strikes post Pulwama, Operation Sindoor was quick. It was unlike the earlier strikes, the government made it known that something to this scale would be done.

India had the support of the world, although I may add that the reactions from China or Turkey are hardly surprising.

The prime minister had gone on record to say that vengeance will be sought. In the previous strikes there was a gap, but in this it was hardly anything.

India did not want this strike to have a surprise element. The government wanted everyone to know that something will be done.

What would have to say about the targets that were chosen?

All these camps that were hit were there at the time I was serving in RA&W. So these camps are not new.

They are easy to hide and it is easy for the army officers in Pakistan to train terrorists in these camps.

The targets were well defined. There has been a lot of homework before the targets were hit.

IMAGE: A damaged building after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muridke, May 7, 2025. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

Which according to you is the most important target that was hit?

In my view it would be Muridke since this is an age old institution. It is here where all terrorists are educated, trained and then sent to carry out terror attacks.

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the Taliban were born here. In fact several cadres of the Jaish-e-Mohammad too were trained here before the outfit could set up its training facilities in Bahawalpur and other places.

The Muridke facility was there even during the Afghan war. It is a well oiled institution where congregations are held every year where terrorists brandishing guns deliver fiery hate speeches.

This is the only camp in Pakistan where terrorists from across the globe would come together to attend the jalsa.

What about the hit on the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror facility in Bahawalpur?

Bahawalpur houses a Jaish facility where the training used to take place. Out here the presence of the Pakistan army is very heavy. This was well known for long.

We had informed the Americans and other countries several times, but they never believed us.

Today it is another story. We got information about the presence of army officers in this camp, but the world was not ready to buy this.

We had first hand information after interrogating several Jaish cadres.

IMAGE: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the press briefing following India's military strikes on Pakistan, May 7, 2025. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Should the action against terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir be more sustained rather than retaliatory?

Launch pads are highly temporary. First they train a group of people and when they are prepared to go with all the supplies, the terrorists are sent to the launch pads.

The launch pad in other words is a waiting area. Once at the launch pad, the terrorists coordinate with the army, which gives them cover.

Then guides are brought in from both sides following which a meeting takes place. After this the infiltration takes place.

It is a far-fetched question, but will these strikes witness the end of terror in Pakistan?

It is indeed a far-fetched question. Terrorism in Pakistan will never end unless the army is removed from power. Following Operation Sindoor, terror camps will be closed temporarily.

However terror will return as there are no dearth of guns in Pakistan.

They will continue to sing the old Kashmir song like they have been doing for years. Unless the army is removed from politics of Pakistan there won't be peace.

IMAGE: Indian Army soldiers and other security personnel in Pampore. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

What must India do next?

Pakistan should be humiliated and the country should be impoverished completely.

Once this is done, the political class would take over and then play a part in real democracy where the army is under the control of the government, not vice-versa.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com