11, 13, 15. Number Of Days India Took To Act Against Pakistan

11, 13, 15 are not some random odd numbers but the number of days that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to act against Pakistan terror strikes on Indian soil.

IMAGE: Out of the nine targets chosen by India, four were in Pakistan and the remaining five were in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The first major attack during Modi's first term as prime minister was the Uri attack on September 18, 2016.

Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish e Mohammed attacked an Indian Army camp in Uri, which is 10 km away from the Line of Control separating India and Pakistan.

Jaish terrorists crossed the LoC into Indian territory and struck the army camp; 20 soldiers were killed in the attack.

In retaliation, the Indian Army crossed the LoC and attacked a Jaish terrorist camp in Pakistan, killing dozens of terrorists waiting to cross over into India.

The attack on India happened on September 29, 2016.

The time taken by India to respond: 11 days.

The second major attack was on February 14, 2019, in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaish terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar, a suicide bomber, drove his car into a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Pulwama, killing 40 jawans.

Modi, who was shooting with Bear Grylls at the Jim Corbett Park for the Discovery channel at the time of the attack, ordered decisive action as soon as heard of the attack.

Operation Balakot, also known as Operation Bandar, was launched on February 26.

Indian Air Force aircraft flew across the border and destroyed terrorist camps at Balakot.

The operation, executed with precision, lasted 20 minutes, from 3.45 am to 4.05 am.

India's response time: 13 days.

The third major attack was in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, when Indian tourists were targeted by the terrorist group The Resistance Front.

25 Indians and a Nepali citizen were killed in the attack.

TRF is an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba headed by the terrorist Muhammad Saeed.

Two days after the attack Modi warned at a public rally in Madhubani, Bihar, that India would hunt down the perpetrators behind the attack to all corners of the Earth.

Modi, who was addressing the rally until then in Hindi, chose to deliver this warning in English. At a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, it was also decided to give the armed forces a free hand to deal with the situation.

Soon after, the armed forces launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan on the intervening night of May 6-7.

India carried out multiple strikes, destroying 9 terrorist camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

India's response time this time: 15 days.