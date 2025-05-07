'It's Time To Target The Terror Masterminds'

'We should not just react when a terror attack happens on our soil.'

IMAGE: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefs the national and international media about India's military strikes against the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, May 7, 2025. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

For the first time since the 1971 War, the Indian armed forces launched an operation in which launch pads, headquarters and training facilities of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were hit both in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor was launched at 1.44 am on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 tourists were murdered by terrorists.

"This time around, India has not just targeted the launch pads, but the headquarters as well. The armed forces have shown a different level of seriousness," Dr Abhinav Pandya, author of the book Inside the Terrifying World of Jaish-e-Mohammad and founder of the Usanas Foundation, an India-based foreign policy and security think-tank, tells Rediff Senior Contributor Vicky Nanjappa.

Dr Pandya, what is the significance of Operation Sindoor?

India has shown yet again that it will not take things lying down. India has shown resolute defence against terror activities with this operation.

India had made it clear that it would not tolerate terrorist activities in the past as well.

The surgical strike post the Uri attacks and the Balakot air strike following the Pulwama terror strike was an example of this.

Do you think Operation Sindoor will act as a deterrent to Pakistan and the terror activities emanating from its territory?

Let us hope Pakistan realises that India can hit back strongly. With Operation Sindoor, India has once again called out its nuclear bluff.

Following the surgical strikes and Balakot air strikes, Pakistan did not realise their mistakes and continued with their mischief.

Operation Sindoor clearly shows that our retaliation this time is much higher. We raised the level of retaliation this time.

Could you tell us more about the targets that were hit?

All the targets that were hit are extremely significant. It would deal a major blow to the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba for sure.

All the targets are well known ones. Take, for instance. the Jaish-e-Mohammad's headquarters in Bahawalpur that was struck.

There is a sprawling complex which houses madrasas and several training camps. It is a highly guarded facility and has been used by Jaish for long.

Known as Markaz Subhanallah located in Bahawalpur, the training for the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives was carried out at this facility.

Moreover, it also has the residence of Masood Azhar, the Jaish supremo, and his brother Rauf Asghar.

IMAGE: Rescuers wheel a body towards an ambulance after it was recovered from a building hit by an Indian strike in Muridke near Lahore, May 7, 2025. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

How important was the hit at Murdike?

Markaz Taiba in Murdike is a well known destination of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. There are multiple training camps and seminaries at this facility which houses the Lashkar's top leadership.

Lashkar founder Hafiz Saeed is a frequent visitor. This was the same camp where the 10 terrorists who carried out the 26/11 attacks were trained.

Markaz Taiba is guarded by the Pakistan army.

There are recruitment centres in which the recruits are brainwashed before being trained. At any given time there are 500 recruits at these camps.

Dedicated classes at the numerous madrasas at this camp instil an anti-India sentiment.

This camp also boasts of an intelligence training camp which is referred to as the Daura-e-Ribbat.

Could you shed more light on the camps that were hit in Sarjal, Markaz Abbas in Kotli and the Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad?

The Sarjal Tehra Kalan is under Abdul Rauf Asghar, Masood Azhar's brother.

It is close to Samba and due to this proximity it is often used to launch drones and also smuggle arms and ammunition.

It is operated from a primary health centre and has for long been the Jaish's primary launch pad.

Markaz Abbas is headed by Zarar Qari, a close aide of Asghar. This camp is mainly used for infiltration through the Poonch and Rajouri sectors.

The Markaz Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad at any given time houses 100 terrorists and is managed by the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The terrorists emerging from this camp are highly trained as the training is imparted to them by the Pakistan army's Special Services Group.

IMAGE: Security force personnel in Wuyan in Kashmir's Pulwama district, May 7, 2025. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

How different is Operation Sindoor when compared to the Uri surgical strikes and the Balakot air strike?

This time around, India has not just targeted the launch pads, but the headquarters as well. The armed forces have shown a different level of seriousness.

If one were to sum this up, the attacks were sober and calibrated, while also not touching any military targets in Pakistan.

We have shown that we are not the aggressors here and did not raise the operation to the level of war.

IMAGE: People injured in cross border shelling in the Uri sector receive treatment in hospital, May 7, 2025. Photograph: Reuters

Do you think this would act as a deterrent to Pakistan?

I am not hopeful about that. India will have to do a bit more on a long term basis. The escalation levels have to be raised and it is about time to target the masterminds.

We should not just react when a terror attack happens on our soil. Our approach should be continuous and a launch pad should be destroyed the moment it comes up.

We should up our game ten fold to ensure that there is a permanent solution to this problem.

While stating so, I would also like to add that the world must also convince Pakistan to hold back.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com