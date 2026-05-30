The Flight Had Landed. Where Had My Mother Gone?

A few frantic calls later, the answer emerged: She had missed her connecting flight in London. Not because she was late. Not because she couldn't walk fast enough. She had simply gone to the wrong gate, sat down, and waited.

Kindly note this illustration was generated using ChatGPT and is only posted for representational purposes.

Key Points She might have sat there indefinitely -- a calm island in the Heathrow chaos -- if not for a Sardarji ground staffer who noticed an elderly woman sitting at a gate where there was absolutely no flight activity.

In many American cities, childcare costs more than rent. More than rent. For a child who cannot yet read.

So what do Indian families do? They call home. Grandma and Grandpa pack their bags, get their visas stamped, and fly 12 to 16 hours to become what economists would politely call 'informal caregivers' -- and what the rest of us would call 'the most efficient and completely unpaid childcare solution in the global economy.

Every time I scroll through social media, I see the same post.

Someone filming a long parade of wheelchairs rolling through an international airport, all carrying Indian passengers who, minutes later, are spotted walking perfectly fine to the baggage carousel.

The comments are always the same mix of outrage, laughter, and the occasional aunty defending the practice as 'just being smart'. I used to quietly judge those people.

Then I recollected my mother missing her flight from London to Chicago. And I had nobody to blame but myself. Let me give you my morning rant on that.

A Personal Airport Ordeal

Fifteen years ago, I was sending my mother off to my brother in the US.

Fourth trip to her son's place. She was fit, sharp, and had already done this run three times -- with a layover thrown in, sometimes in a European city, sometimes somewhere in the Gulf.

Everything always went smoothly. So when the ticketing agent asked if she needed a wheelchair, I waved it off without even turning to ask her.

She didn't even know that was an option. I didn't tell her. This time the route was Bombay to London to Chicago.

Not exactly a scenic itinerary -- more the kind of routing that happens when you're hunting for the cheapest ticket available and the algorithm decides your mother's time is worth about forty dollars less than everyone else's dignity.

She landed in London fine. Everything was on track. Meanwhile, in Chicago, my brother was standing at arrivals watching every single piece of luggage from that flight go past.

Her bag eventually showed up, doing lonely laps on the carousel. My mother, however, did not. He called me. I panicked. He panicked. I had personally seen her off at Bombay. She was in good shape.

The flight had landed. Where had she gone? A few frantic calls later, the answer emerged: She had missed her connecting flight in London. Not because she was late. Not because she couldn't walk fast enough. She had simply gone to the wrong gate, sat down, and waited.

The airline had announced her name over the PA. She didn't catch it. Her watch was still on Indian Standard Time. She was half asleep. And no airport signage in the world was going to cut through that particular combination of jet lag and selective hearing that every mother over seventy has perfected into an art form.

She might have sat there indefinitely -- a calm island in the Heathrow chaos -- if not for a Sardarji ground staffer who noticed an elderly woman sitting at a gate where there was absolutely no flight activity.

He went over, figured out the situation, and walked her to the right gate himself.

The airline, to their credit, gave her food, water, a fresh ticket on the next flight, and called my brother to tell him she was being looked after.

There is a stranger in a London airport somewhere to whom our family owes a quiet, enormous debt.

Kindly note this illustration was generated using ChatGPT and is only posted for representational purposes.

The Unseen Role of Indian Grandparents

Now here is what I have been thinking about ever since.

Every year, thousands of Indian grandparents board international flights -- most of them for the first time in their lives, some of them seeing an airport for the first time, full stop. And most of them are not flying because they want to see Niagara Falls or do a little shopping on Oxford Street.

They are flying because their children need help with the grandchildren, and professional childcare in the West costs roughly the same as a small mortgage.

In the UK right now, a nursery place for one child runs between £1,200 and £2,000 a month.

In cities like London or New York, a full-time nanny can cost anywhere between £35,000 and £60,000 a year.

In many American cities, childcare costs more than rent. More than rent. For a child who cannot yet read.

So what do Indian families do? They call home. Grandma and Grandpa pack their bags, get their visas stamped, and fly twelve to sixteen hours to become what economists would politely call 'informal caregivers' -- and what the rest of us would call 'the most efficient and completely unpaid childcare solution in the global economy.'

They cook, they babysit, they handle the night shift, they manage the toddler while the parents go to work.

Sometimes they fly out because a daughter-in-law is pregnant and someone needs to be there. And they do all of this in a country where they cannot read most of the signs, cannot drive, and are entirely dependent on their children's Wi-Fi. And we expect these people to navigate Heathrow Terminal 5 alone?

Navigating 'Too Smooth' Systems

Here is the thing about Indian public spaces like railway stations or bus stands. It is chaos.

Overwhelming, completely unpredictable chaos. Nobody knows which platform the train is coming on until the train is basically arriving.

Buses leave when they feel like it. You figure it out by watching other people, asking strangers, following the crowd.

Indians are just comfortable with chaos -- they are genuinely good at it.

Give an Indian grandmother a crowded, noisy, slightly confusing space and she will find her way.

Give her a perfectly air-conditioned, immaculately signed, thoroughly organised airport with moving walkways and colour-coded boarding passes and she will sit calmly at the wrong gate for two hours.

The system is too smooth. There is no chaos to read. There is nothing to negotiate. Just signs that assume you have been doing this your whole life.

The Dignity of Assistance

When my mother returned from that trip five months later, my brother made sure there was a wheelchair waiting.

I was standing outside the glass barrier at Bombay airport, waiting. She came rolling through in the wheelchair, being pushed by an an airport attendant.

The moment she spotted me through the glass -- and I mean the exact moment -- she stood straight up out of that chair and walked towards me at a pace that I can only describe as determined.

The attendant stood there for a second, holding an empty wheelchair, looking genuinely confused about what had just happened.

It was the most accurate possible demonstration of the point: Immobility was never the issue. Understanding the infrastructure was.

The next time she was supposed to go, I flew with her. That was her fifth trip. My first. And after that, when her US visa came up for renewal, she said she didn't want it anymore.

Not because of Trump. She made that very clear. Because she did not want to be, in her words, one of those people in a wheelchair.

My mother has more dignity than I gave her credit for. And a Sardarji in Heathrow has more decency than most of us will ever need to demonstrate.

I should have booked the wheelchair fifteen years ago. The lesson cost us one missed flight, one very long day, and one very calm woman sitting at the wrong gate, watching the wrong planes take off, completely unbothered.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff