Want To Take Your Parents For A Holiday?

With more senior citizens venturing out to explore the country, India's travel and hospitality sector is adapting to meet their demands, offering comfort, accessibility, and safety.

From specialised senior-friendly tours to redesigned hotel amenities, the industry is becoming increasingly attuned to the unique requirements of elderly travellers.

At Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks, for instance, rooms feature wide doorways and roll-in showers, while ramps and ground-floor have been designed to enhance mobility, especially for wheelchair users.

The Conrad Pune similarly offers accessible rooms equipped with anti-skid mats, unpacking assistance, and in-room breakfast options.

At DoubleTree by Hilton Gurgaon, care is personalised with customised meals and in-room dining flexibility, even for guests booking buffet services.

"Besides this, we offer special packages tailored to the needs of senior travellers," said a spokesperson for Hilton.

These include reduced pricing, by up to 7 per cent, and benefits such as complimentary wellness services for travellers aged 65 and older, along with their families.

With senior travellers in mind, the hotel also has an 'Aayush' counter, which offers nutritious items like millet dosas and amla-infused water.

ITC Hotels, too, has taken steps for the comfort, accessibility, and safety of senior travellers, said H C Vinayaka, its vice president -- technical services, sustainability & EHS (acronym for environment, health, and safety).

These measures include low beds, grab bars in bathrooms, higher toilet seats, and emergency call buttons in rooms and bathrooms.

ITC has also introduced quiet areas with soundproofing for restful sleep, large font size on stationery and menu cards, low-impact exercise classes, and yoga or pool aerobics.

The culinary team, too, plays a key role in accommodating the dietary needs of senior travellers.

"Today, elderly patrons are very well travelled, and we often work with them to create highly personalised plans using high-quality ingredients," said Manisha Bhasin, corporate chef at ITC Hotels.

"Even if the food is lactose-free, gluten-free, or sugar-free, it's still crafted to their liking."

The hospitality giant has a 'Zesty Mornings' programme, where "we create special breakfast dishes using carefully selected ingredients such as heritage grains, superfoods, alternative milks, and locally produced cheeses," Bhasin added.

For a number of senior citizens, travelling has become a way of embracing 'positive ageing'.

Take the example of Rakesh Mishra, 74, who recently began travelling with his wife, Sheetal, after their daughter moved to the US.

As emptynesters, "we suddenly had more time on our hands than ever before," said the former banker.

The Mishras have explored several destinations, including Sri Lanka, Dubai, and the mountains of Uttarakhand as part of various travel groups.

"Travel for senior citizens has changed drastically. Tour operators now understand our specific needs, offering periodic breaks, flexible itineraries, comfortable buses, and accessible hotels," he said.

"These trips are also a great way to meet new people and make friends at this stage in life."

Many tour operators also ensure that older travellers stay engaged, offering activities such as organic gardening, Sudoku puzzles, table tennis, and low-intensity aerobics.

"People often assume older travellers are only interested in spiritual destinations, but that's a sweeping generalisation," said a tour operator who did not wish to be named.

"Many seniors are adventurous, enjoying activities like hiking and safaris. Our role is to balance their zest for travel with comfort, providing regular breaks and community-building activities that help combat the loneliness that often comes with ageing."

