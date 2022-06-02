News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » 10 Ways To Keep Elderly Parents HEALTHY

10 Ways To Keep Elderly Parents HEALTHY

By MANALI SHARMA
June 02, 2022 16:50 IST
Taking care of an elderly person in the family can be challenging.
Here are some tips from Manali Sharma who works at the Aurum Senior and Assisted Living in Gurugram.

How to keep senior citizens active and healthy

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photographs: Kind courtesy Aurum Senior and Assisted Living

As people age, they become like children once again, dependent on others for everything, which makes them dread this stage of life.

They become vulnerable to health issues/disorders/disabilities. They face many problems like memory loss, depression, hearing problems, vision issues, anxiety and mood disorders. Therefore, taking good care of them is of utmost importance.

Introducing a set of stimulating and fun activities to their daily routine can improve their quality of life.

It will:

  • Minimise depression and anxiety
  • Maintain motor skills
  • Help them remain independent
  • Give them a sense of accomplishment
  • Allow them to express themselves and remain emotionally intelligent
  • Keep them entertained and socially connected

Here are 10 simple activities you can try:

1. Gardening

Give them all the gardening essentials and watch them use it to create something beautiful.

Potting, weeding and watering plants helps them interact with Nature. If their garden is out in the open, they will also get a daily dose of vitamin D, which is so essential for their fragile bones.

If not, pots on the window sill still bring much joy as their plants flower, fruit or simply flourish.

2. Exercise and walking

Walking on the building terrace or in a nearby garden will allow them to breathe fresh air.

Yoga and meditation are equally beneficial as it improves strength, increases blood circulation and helps manage stress and anxiety.

3. Socialising

Everybody likes meeting new people and making friends. Make your parents/elders a part of seenager's club (senior citizens' club) that regularly hosts activities to keep them engaged.

Help your parents, grandparents, in-laws join a laughter club, sign up for social work or get them to spend time with your loved ones.

Staying with friends or relatives can help them fight depression and loneliness which are common during this age.

Staying connected via social media will also help keep them engaged.

Playing games will keep them active

4. Playing games/puzzles

Playing games and puzzles with loved ones also keeps you mentally fit as it relives anxiety, depression and loneliness.

It will also help them hone their memory retention, reflexes and concentration.

5. Baking or cooking

Cooking can often help bring back happy memories.

Seniors with dementia can benefit from them as the delicious scents of various dishes can boost their mood .

For seniors who do not like cooking, making easy dishes with some assistance can be enjoyable (You can check out our food section for fun recipes).

6. Listening to music

Music does wonders for all age groups as it stimulates cognitive function.

Listening to familiar songs can bring back old memories in seniors with dementia. It also relaxes them and boosts their mood.

7. Art therapy

Seniors love art because it is also a form of communication, a subtle way to channel your anger or frustration.

Get them to paint, draw or sketch something every day and notice how it calms their senses and brings them joy.

8. Creative activities

Apart from drawing and painting, you can also get them involved in pottery, knitting, dancing or any activity which interests them and will help lift their mood.

It's also a great way to connect with like-minded individuals and improve mental well-being.

9. Reading

Reading newspapers, autobiographies, novels or magazines keeps the brain engaged and improves knowledge.

Encourage them to write stories, articles or poems.

10. Spending time outside

Exploring new things always adds to one’s happiness.

You get fresh air when you step out. It instantly refreshes your mood.

A change of place is a very big factor in curing depression. Plan a day trip with friends or family.

Spend a few hours everyday shopping for groceries or going for a walk.

You may also encourage them to visit a bird sanctuary, feed fishes if there is a lake nearby or take them boating on weekends to refresh their mind and bodies.

MANALI SHARMA
