Netanyahu's War On Iran Has No Future

An inconclusive end to this war will pose high risk for Netanyahu of a cascading demand for a regime change in Israel, predicts Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

IMAGE: A damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Tehran, June 14, 2025. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

An unnoticed undercurrent of the Israel-Iran war is that three Christian nations in Europe -- THE UK, France and Germany -- have joined the fray with alacrity on the side of Israel.

Strange, isn't it, that these European countries comprising the so-called E-3 have a well-established exclusive path of dialogue with Iran but are joining Israel's warpath? It's a Crusade, stupid!

The three 'Crusader nations' share Israel's obsession to check the rise of a Muslim nation as an emerging power in the Middle East that could radically transform its geopolitical alignments.

Simply put, destroying the Islamic regime in Iran is the real objective of Israel's war -- and of the three Christian nations from Europe.

Reportedly, Israeli fighter jets which attacked Iran used the British air base in Cyprus; British refuelling planes are on deployment in Syrian-Iraqi airspace for use of Israeli fighter jets; French President Emmanuel Macron, as defender of Roman Catholicism openly vows that he will act to prevent Israel's defeat; Germany, the fountainhead of Protestantism, has also similarly positioned itself behind Israel.

However, on the other hand, what emerges from the hour-long phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday is that they will work together to advance the path of dialogue with Iran, the current conflict situation notwithstanding.

The Kremlin readout (external link) stresses that Putin forcefully denounced the Israeli aggression.

Such a line-up of the principal actors signals that Israel's best bet lies in killing the war itself as a strategic error and create a 'new normal'. But will Tehran allow Netanyahu to get away with murder? That's the million dollar question.

Putin will have to use all his persuasive power doing the planned visit to Iran -- if it still goes ahead.

The Israeli thinking behind its assassination of the IRGC leadership and military commanders stemmed out of the foolish miscalculation that Tehran lacks a political will to resist aggression.

The Israeli objective is on the one hand to create conditions for a regime change in Iran and on the other hand to derail any form of US-Iran constructive engagement.

All through, terror has been the chosen weapon for Israel and the Western powers to undermine and weaken Iran.

But a point has been reached where a containment of Iran is no longer feasible. Logically, Iran's neighbours in the Muslim world should have rallied in support of Iran but that's too much to expect, given their limited sovereignty to act independently.

IMAGE: People flee following the Israeli strikes on Iran in Tehran, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Hamid Amlashi/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Nonetheless, Iran will not capitulate. Iran's sense of national pride and honour as a civilisation State will prompt it to circle the wagons and wage a protracted war until victory.

From the early days of the revolution, the Islamic republic which was founded on the principles of justice and resistance on the bedrock of nationalism and independence, got attracted to Mao's concept of 'protracted people's war' to keep predator nations at bay. That strategy paid off during the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988).

Saddam Hussein too, like Netanyahu, miscalculated that Iran was a hopelessly weakened nation in the civil war conditions with its economy in virtual collapse, army in disarray, state formation yet to crystallise, and with no allies in the region to lend a helping hand.

But as it turned out, Iran fought an 8-year war defiantly to a stalemate, undeterred by the lavish support extended to Saddam by the Western powers and their regional allies.

The US even equipped Saddam's army with chemical weapons to stop the human-wave-attack tactics of Iranian fighters, but of no avail -- although, an estimated quarter million Iranians sacrificed their lives.

IMAGE: A view of the cityscape in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Tehran, June 16, 2025. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

At some point, in a very near future, Israel will also meet the fate of Saddam, having miscalculated Iran's grit to resist.

Netanyahu also estimated that Iran is a much weakened country compared to last year due to the setbacks taken by the Axis of Resistance.

Such naivete underestimates the potency of resistance at the very core of Shi'ism.

Last week, the resistance forces that were supposedly vanquished from the face of the earth regrouped and began firing missiles at Israel -- from Syria, of all places!

On May 4, Houthis fired a ballistic missile at Tel Aviv hitting the perimeter of the main terminal of Ben Gurion airport! Reports suggest that Hezbollah has restored its supply routes from Iran.

What Israel fails to grasp is that resistance movements do not die, their raison d'etre remains. Israel is, in reality, in very deep crisis fighting on multiple fronts amidst a cascading domestic political crisis and an economy that requires drip feeding by Washington.

As the US' capacity to influence events in the Middle East keeps diminishing, Israel's unviability as a nation propped by the Jewish Lobby in the Washington Beltway appears sharper in focus.

Already, there is resentment within the US about bankrolling Israel and fighting its wars (external link).

IMAGE: The Sharan Oil depot on fire following Israeli strikes on Iran, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

On the contrary, the rise of Iran is inevitable -- with a population base 10 times bigger than Israel's, vast mineral resources, a self-sufficient agricultural sector and broad-based industry, innovative progress in technology, big domestic market, highly strategic location and trained manpower.

Iran's stamina is of a long distance runner, as the Iran-Iraq war showed, whereas, Israel's forte is as sprinter on a 100 metre track.

Make no mistake, Israel, a small country with a population of 8 million people, will get hollowed out in a protracted war.

In the current scenario, what goes against Israel critically is that while President Donald Trump tried and failed to stop Netanyahu on the warpath, he is not going to deploy American forces to fight Israel's war.

Trump has an evangelical base in US politics and is on friendly terms with wealthy Jewish donors, but has nothing in common with the Crusader nations of the Old World -- be it on Ukraine or Iran.

In both cases, actually, he tends to view the paradigm through the America First prism where he sees immense potential to generate wealth through business links with Russia or Iran.

IMAGE: A drone photo shows the damage over residential homes following Iran's missile attack in Tel Aviv, June 16, 2025. Photograph: Moshe Mizrahi/Reuters

Besides, Trump is far too smart a politician to risk the future of his MAGA movement whose core tenet is the total rejection of all interventionist 'forever wars'.

Trump knows only too well that American public opinion is staunchly opposed to Middle Eastern wars (external link).

Mike Waltz's replacement as NSA on May 1 (a known Israeli proxy who found himself in the top echelons of the Trump administration) and the subsequent purge of the entire pack of 'Iran hawks' in the national security council staff under him, signalled that Trump is wary of Netanyahu's diabolical plots to derail his negotiations with Iran through back channels.

During their phone conversation on Saturday, according to the Kremlin readout, Trump and Putin agreed to prioritise the 'negotiating track in Iran's nuclear programme... Trump noted, the team of US negotiators is ready for resuming work with Iranian representatives.'

Clearly, a military confrontation with Iran does not figure in Trump's calculus.

That being the case, Netanyahu's bombastic rhetoric apart, Israel's best interests lie in ending this futile war in the quickest way possible.

Conceivably, that is also the preference of the Israeli defence forces. A protracted war on its own steam with a clutch of crusader nations in tow as cheer leaders is not something that can save Israel from destruction.

IMAGE: Pictures of those killed in Israeli strikes on Iran are displayed on a street in Tehran, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Curiously, Trump in his latest Truth Social post on Sunday after the conversation with Putin advised Israel 'to make a deal' with Iran! Does that fit into Netanyahu's war mongering?

And Trump went on to burnish his own credentials as a peacemaker president!

Trump concluded predicting that 'We will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran!' Succinctly put, Trump has no intentions whatsoever to risk American lives by fighting Netanyahu's wars.

Obviously, 'PEACE, soon' will be Russia and Iran's preference too, as serious negotiations can be resumed and agreement reached that would herald a US-Iran normalisation and the lifting of American sanctions. But does that suit Netanyahu?

The paradox is, Israel has no future in a protracted war with Iran, but an inconclusive end to this war will pose the high risk for Netanyahu of a cascading demand for a regime change in Israel.

Loss of power means loss of parliamentary immunity from prosecution that Netanyahu hitherto enjoyed from corruption charges against him and his family members, and possible imprisonment.

Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar served the Indian Foreign Service for 29 years.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com