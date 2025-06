Iran Fires 100 Missiles At Israel

Glimpses of the damage from Iranian missile attacks on Rishon LeZion, Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv in Israel, June 13 and June 14, 2025.

Iran fired 100 ballistic missiles against Israel after Israel attacked Iranian nuclear sites and assassinated security officials and nuclear scientists.

RISHON LEZION

IMAGE: Rescue personnel at an impact site in Rishon LeZion, here and below, following an Iranian missile attack on Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue personnel at an impact site. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue personnel stand next to damaged vehicles, here and below. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman weeps outside her damaged home. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Inside a damaged house. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

RAMAT GAN

IMAGE: Rescue and security personnel attend to a wounded person in Ramat Gan. Photograph: Itai Ron/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue personnel evacuate a wounded woman. Photograph: Itai Ron/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue and security personnel carry a wounded person. Photograph: Itai Ro/Reutersn

IMAGE: Rescue and security personnel carry a wounded person. Photograph: Itai Ron/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue and security personnel work at an impact site. Photograph: Itai Ron/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue personnel at work, here and below. Photograph: Itay Cohen/Reuters

Photograph: Itai Ron/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue personnel at work. Photograph: Itai Ron/Reuters

TEL AVIV

IMAGE: Security and rescue personnel take shelter following an Iranian missile attack in Tel Aviv. Photograph: Itay Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: People take shelter from an Iranian missile. Photograph: Itay Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: First responders work at an impact site. Photograph: Itai Ron/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters at work. Photograph: Itai Ron/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke billows following a missile attack. Photograph: Gideon Markowicz/Reuters

JERUSALEM

IMAGE: Missiles launched from Iran seen from Jerusalem. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

TEHRAN

IMAGE: Rescuers at the site of a damaged building in Tehran, here and below. Photograph: Iranian Red Crescent Society/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout/Reuters

Photograph: Iranian Red Crescent Society/WANA/Handout/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff