Iran-Israel Attacks Leaves Cities in Ruins

IMAGE: Missiles launched from Iran are seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Iran has fired 280 ballistic missiles at Israel since early Friday in retaliation to Israeli strikes on its nuclear programme, its military and political officials, and nuclear scientists.

While most missiles were intercepted by Israel's air defence systems, dozens breached the defences, striking several major cities including Tel Aviv, Haifa and Ramat Gan.

At least 13 people have been killed and hundreds wounded, mostly those not in bomb shelters, according to Israeli officials.

The missiles carried large 500 kg warheads, causing significant destruction.

Israel's military noted that while its air defenses are advanced, they are not impenetrable, especially during massive missile barrages.

IMAGE: Explosions were heard over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as sirens sounded on Friday night across Israel following what the country's military spokesman said was the firing of missiles from Iran. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue and security personnel work at an impact site in Ramat Gan, Israel, following an Iranian missile attack. Photograph: Itai Ron/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke billows following an Iranian missile attack at Tel Aviv. Photograph: Gideon Markowic/Reuters

IMAGE: A drone photograph of rescue forces at the impact site of residential homes in Ramat Gan. Photograph: air Palti/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff