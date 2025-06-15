Iran-Israel Attacks Leaves Cities in Ruins

Iran has fired 280 ballistic missiles at Israel since early Friday in retaliation to Israeli strikes on its nuclear programme, its military and political officials, and nuclear scientists.
While most missiles were intercepted by Israel's air defence systems, dozens breached the defences, striking several major cities including Tel Aviv, Haifa and Ramat Gan.
At least 13 people have been killed and hundreds wounded, mostly those not in bomb shelters, according to Israeli officials.
The missiles carried large 500 kg warheads, causing significant destruction.
Israel's military noted that while its air defenses are advanced, they are not impenetrable, especially during massive missile barrages.
