Iranian Missiles Rattle Israel's Security

Glimpses from Tel Aviv, Central Israel and Haifa after Iranian missiles rained on Israeli cities, June 15 and June 16, 2025.

Tel Aviv

IMAGE: Firefighters and rescue personnel at an impact site. Photograph: Itai Ron/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency personnel look to the skies for missiles launched from Iran. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency personnel work at an impact site, here and below. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Central Israel

IMAGE: A woman carries her baby and rescue personnel help a boy as they leave an impacted residential compound following an Iranian missile attack. Photograph: Itay Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue personnel evacuate a man from an impacted residential building compound. Photograph: Itay Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: A rescuer helps a woman and a baby at an impacted residential building compound. Photograph: Itay Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers evacuate an injured woman from an impacted residential building. Photograph: Itay Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: People check a damaged religious school at an impact site. Photograph: Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents leave the area where a residential building was struck by an Iranian missile. Photograph: Itay Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Israelis take shelter at the side of a highway as siren sounds alerting a missile attack. Photograph: Oren Ben Hakoon/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue personnel help a family to evacuate from their home near an impact site. Photograph: Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters

Haifa

IMAGE: Rescue personnel assist an injured woman at an impact site. Photograph: Rami Shlush/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency personnel in action after Iranian missiles were launched, here and below. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff