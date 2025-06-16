HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Iranian Missiles Rattle Israel's Security

By REDIFF NEWS
June 16, 2025 14:56 IST

Glimpses from Tel Aviv, Central Israel and Haifa after Iranian missiles rained on Israeli cities, June 15 and June 16, 2025.

 

Tel Aviv

IMAGE: Firefighters and rescue personnel at an impact site. Photograph: Itai Ron/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency personnel look to the skies for missiles launched from Iran. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency personnel work at an impact site, here and below. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

Central Israel

IMAGE: A woman carries her baby and rescue personnel help a boy as they leave an impacted residential compound following an Iranian missile attack. Photograph: Itay Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescue personnel evacuate a man from an impacted residential building compound. Photograph: Itay Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A rescuer helps a woman and a baby at an impacted residential building compound. Photograph: Itay Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers evacuate an injured woman from an impacted residential building. Photograph: Itay Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People check a damaged religious school at an impact site. Photograph: Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents leave the area where a residential building was struck by an Iranian missile. Photograph: Itay Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israelis take shelter at the side of a highway as siren sounds alerting a missile attack. Photograph: Oren Ben Hakoon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescue personnel help a family to evacuate from their home near an impact site. Photograph: Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters

 

Haifa

IMAGE: Rescue personnel assist an injured woman at an impact site. Photograph: Rami Shlush/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency personnel in action after Iranian missiles were launched, here and below. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

 

Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Israel-Iran: When Will This War End?
Indian Students In Iran: 'Haven't Slept For 3 Nights'
Iran-Israel Attacks: Cities In Ruins
Iranian Missiles Cause Damage In Israel
Iran Attack: Netanyahu Gambles Big
