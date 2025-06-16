Israel-Iran: When Will This War End?

The barrage of missiles fired by Israel and Iran over the weekend continues without respite.

READER DISCRETION ADVISED. SHOCKING IMAGES.

IMAGE: A man wounded in the Israeli strikes on Iran in Tehran, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Hamid Amlashi/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: Casualties following the Israeli strikes on Iran in Tehran, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Amir Kholousi/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: People flee following the Israeli strikes on Iran in Tehran, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Hamid Amlashi/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: A woman and child following the Israeli strikes on Iran in Tehran, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Amir Kholousi/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: The Sharan Oil depot on fire following Israeli strikes on Iran, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

IMAGE: A residential building stands damaged after missiles were fired from Iran in Tamra, northern Israel, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Damaged buildings are seen following a missile attack from Iran on Israel in Bat Yam, Israel, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

