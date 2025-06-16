HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Israel-Iran: When Will This War End?

Israel-Iran: When Will This War End?

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 16, 2025 09:28 IST

x

The barrage of missiles fired by Israel and Iran over the weekend continues without respite.

READER DISCRETION ADVISED. SHOCKING IMAGES.

 

 

IMAGE: A man wounded in the Israeli strikes on Iran in Tehran, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Hamid Amlashi/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Casualties following the Israeli strikes on Iran in Tehran, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Amir Kholousi/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

 

IMAGE: People flee following the Israeli strikes on Iran in Tehran, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Hamid Amlashi/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman and child following the Israeli strikes on Iran in Tehran, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Amir Kholousi/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Sharan Oil depot on fire following Israeli strikes on Iran, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A residential building stands damaged after missiles were fired from Iran in Tamra, northern Israel, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Damaged buildings are seen following a missile attack from Iran on Israel in Bat Yam, Israel, June 15, 2025. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

More News Coverage

IranIsrael

RELATED STORIES

Indian Students In Iran: 'Haven't Slept For 3 Nights'
Indian Students In Iran: 'Haven't Slept For 3 Nights'
Iran Attack: Netanyahu Gambles Big
Iran Attack: Netanyahu Gambles Big
Iran-Israel Attacks: Cities In Ruins
Iran-Israel Attacks: Cities In Ruins
Iran Fires 100 Missiles At Israel
Iran Fires 100 Missiles At Israel
What Israeli Attacks On Iran Achieved
What Israeli Attacks On Iran Achieved

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Delicious Ways To Say: Thank You, Dad

webstory image 2

8 Gifts Every Dad Deserves

webstory image 3

11 Fabulous Indian University Campuses

VIDEOS

Israel bombs Iran's nuclear sites: Satellite images reveal damage3:03

Israel bombs Iran's nuclear sites: Satellite images...

US' NTSB and Boeing officials visit Air India AI-171 crash site in Ahmedabad2:41

US' NTSB and Boeing officials visit Air India AI-171...

Delhi: 2 men, street dog die of electrocution in RK Puram0:35

Delhi: 2 men, street dog die of electrocution in RK Puram

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD