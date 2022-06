IMAGE: Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, at his last concert in Kolkata. Photograph: West Bengal Police Twitter/ANI Photo

On Kishore Kumar's 80th birthday (August 4, 2009), one KK paid tribute to another.

Kishore Kumar, one of the brightest stars in the Bollywood pantheon, followed his own tune. And Krishnakumar Kunnath -- who tragically passed away last evening with his singing boots on -- walked off the beaten path as well.

If there is a heaven, and if the two singers do meet there, we wonder what magic they will create.

This feature was first published in August 2009.