The LAST PICTURES from KK's Life

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known by his stage name KK, passed away on May 31 when performing at a concert in Kolkata. He was 53.

KK shot to fame with Chhod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan from Gulzar's film Maachis and later, the hit track Tadap Tadap Ke from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Over the years, the singer has given us many memorable songs including Pal, Yaaron, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Aankhon Mein Teri and Khuda Jaane.

As fans across India mourn his loss, Namrata Thakker looks at recent glimpses from his life.

KK performs one last time in front of a huge crowd at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata.

Sharing this picture on his Instagram feed, the singer wrote, Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College!! Love you all.'

A last selfie with his band while heading to Kolkata.

Before Kolkata, KK and his band performed in Pune.

'So much fun with the BMS crowd from ZS in Pune last night. Great weather and a high energy audience made it special.'

KK, with Shantanu Moitra, Srijit Mukherji and Gulzar.

KK recently recorded a song for friend and composer Shantanu Moitra, which was written by Gulzar for Srijit Mukherji's film Sherdil.

KK shares a light moment with Gulzarsaab.

'Met Gulzar Saab after so many years!! Started my film playback career with him in 1996 for Maachis. Had the good fortune to work with him yet again today. It brought back so many wonderful memories. What a man, ever loving and gracious. Love you so much Gulzar Saab.'

Caught in action while performing at the Netaji Subhas University of Technology in Delhi.

KK enjoys a laugh with Kapil Sharma on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Taking his Audi R8 for a ride before bidding it goodbye. The singer traded his Audi R8 for an Audi RS 5 Sportback in January.

Holidaying with his wife Jyothi in Paris.

KK with Mahesh Bhatt. He sang two songs for Mahesh' directorial comeback Sadak 2.

Photographs: Kind courtesy KK/Instagram