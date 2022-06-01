'He had a unique kashish in his voice which attracted the youth to hear him more and more.'

Composer Lalit Pandit is still trying to process singer KK's sudden death.

"This is so unfair. Why would he go like this?" he asks Subhash K Jha.

Lalit felt KK had an extraordinary voice.

"KK was a gifted artist. He had the rare gift of a voice that would touch your heart. Not every singer has that. Maybe one in a million perhaps," he adds.

KK sang many songs for Lalit.

"He sang for my film Showbiz, produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Life Mein Kabhi Kabhi, which Vikram Bhatt directed. He sang when my brother Jatin and I worked together as well. I also made him sing a duet with my sister Vijeta for a film that is yet to release. That was the last song that he sang for me."

Lalit enjoyed collaborating with KK.

"I always had a wonderful experience making him sing my songs and I felt complete and fulfilled once KK had sung a song. He always lived up to my compositions. I would feel satisfied with his renditions. He had a unique kashish in his voice which attracted the youth to hear him more and more."

Lalit notes that KK wasn't fond of Bollywood politics.

"He worked less in this industry and was not a part of the rat race. He was confident in his space and content with what he had. The consistency of delivering a hit song that he had with his voice was great."

"He was a wonderful friend and a likeable person, always fun to work with. I will miss him. I pray we have more artists of his talent and temperament than what we have now. An artist should be humble no matter what height he achieves in his career."

"What he leaves behind is memories of what he was as a person. KK was a good soul. The music fraternity and I have lost a friend."