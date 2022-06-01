RIP KK: 'The voice of love has gone'

Photograph: Kind courtesy KK/Instagram

Singer KK passed into the ages after giving a performance in Kolkata, sending shock waves throughout the film industry.

Many friends and colleagues of the singer paid tribute to him on social media.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi felt his loss keenly, and paid tribute to him.

Narendra Modi: Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.

Akshay Kumar: Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti.

Mika Singh: Yet another shocking and heartbreaking news.. the most talented and the down to earth singer @kk_singer_live sadly passed away today. Oh God what is happening? May God bless his soul and he rest in eternal peace. Still in complete shock.

Vicky Kaushal: Your magical voice will live on forever. Thank you for your evergreen songs.

Varun Dhawan: Extremely shocked and sad by the passing away of our beloved kk. A musician whose voice shaped much of my childhood.

Harshdeep Kaur: Just can’t believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can’t be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking.

Shreya Ghoshal: I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces.

Anu Malik: Shattered beyond words! Gone too soon brother! There never was anyone like you and there never will be!