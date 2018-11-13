What will Shahid-Mira wear to DeepVeer's reception?

Last updated on: November 16, 2018 11:34 IST

Sukanya Verma lets her imagination run wild!

Will Sabyasachi dress up the couple for their big Bollywood reception in Mumbai on November 28?

Who are invited?

What's on the menu?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now patni-pati in ceremonies so private that they left their fans fuming till the first pictures arrived on Thursday evening.

One Modi maha-mantri, no less, mocked the interminable wait for photographic evidence of the shaadi.

The action now shifts from picturesque Lake Como to bustling Mumbai for the reception DeepVeer will host for the cinematic fraternity.

Here is Sukanya Verma's imagined guest list and what they are likely to wear at the grand reception in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Deepika's first Bollywood co-star will not miss his Dreamy Gal's big day for anything.

The dapper superstar's formal looks are always on point.

Rani Mukerji

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Aditya Chopra doesn't attend public functions.

It's unlikely he'll make an exception for Ranveer -- both an YRF discovery and the leading man of his last directorial venture.

But we are counting on his more socially active missus to put in a glittering appearance.

Alia Bhatt

We have no doubt about Alia's fondness for Deepika after that Koffee With Karan episode or effortless chemistry with Ranveer in commercials.

Will she opt for something shiny and solo?

Or cut a picture of paparazzi dreams alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor?

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Every outing of Saif's stylish family is tailor-made to grab eyeballs.

Here's to another colour-coordinated splash by the trio celebrating his Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail co-star's nuptials.

Arjun Kapoor

Ranveer and Arjun Kapoor's bromance is stuff Best of Koffee With Karan episodes are made of.

We are pretty certain of seeing the latter let his hair down in an edgy designer number.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan

The Big B resisted Deepika's marriage in Piku.

Bet he'll be more than thrilled to bless his reel-life beti in person with better half Jaya in tow.

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Can the younger Bachchan and his Manish Malhotra-clad biwi be far behind?

Priyanka Chopra

Let's hope bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra can squeeze some time from her globetrotting schedule to attend the reception of her Bajirao Mastani colleagues in one of her sparkling saris.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar

While Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Imtiaz Ali hold a special place in Deepika and Ranveer's careers and lives, Karan Johar's sartorial flamboyance is likely to steal the show.

Sonakshi Sinha

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Won't be surprised to see Ranveer's Lootera ladylove at the shaadi of the year in an on trend lehenga.

Parineeti Chopra

Ditto for his cheerful co-star of Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and Kill Dil.

Sonam Kapoor

Did you know Ranveer and Sonam are second cousins?

Their incredibly dramatic fashion sense is just what this party needs.

Shahid Kapoor

Ranveer and Deepika's Padmaavat co-star who turned daddy a second time round recently will hopefully be there with wifey Mira to pitch in some star-studded glamour.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Deepika has starred opposite Akki in a couple of movies.

Ranveer released Twinkle's latest book.

It's only natural B-town's loveliest power pairs should show up in their classic style to share in the revelry.

Sara Ali Khan

The new kid on the block has much to look forward to with almost back-to-back releases -- Kedarnath and Simbaa.

The party continues at co-star Ranveer's reception.

Rekha

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Rekha in her trademark kanjeevaram and ruby lips is a regular sight on the celebrity red carpet. The Deepika-Ranveer reception should be no exception.