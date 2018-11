November 12, 2018 15:14 IST

Mira and Sasha's son is super adorable!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput/Instagram

Zain Kapoor turned two months old on November 7 and may well be on the way to take Taimur Ali Khan's crown as the sweetest infant in Bollywood.

Over the weekend, his mum Mira Rajput Kapoor shared Zain's first picture and the world fell instantly in love with the kiddo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

When Zain was born on September 7, his dad Shahid Kapoor tweeted: 'Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete.'