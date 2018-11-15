Guess Farah Khan's wedding gift to Deep-Veer!

November 15, 2018 13:27 IST

Dippy's movie mentor gifted something unusual to the lovely couple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now wife and husband.

While everyone eagerly awaits the wedding pictures, we learn that the couple received a beautiful wedding gift from Farah Khan who directed Deepika in her first Hindi film, Om Shanti Om and also in Happy New Year.

When Dippy and Rannu visited Farah's home in Lokhandwala Complex, north west Mumbai, to invite her for their wedding reception, she gave them their personalised hand impression casting made by Bhavna Jasra, the well known artist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah posted Instapix, but did not reveal her big surprise for the newlyweds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Bhavna Jasra shared pictures and made the big reveal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

'Bhavna Jasra 'impresses' Deepika & Ranveer #DEEPVEER with her art!!,' the artist declared, 'This will certainly be one of our most cherished impressions ever taken and our HEARTIEST CONGRATULATIONS to the lovely power couple of Indian Film Industry @deepikapadukone & @ranveersingh'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

'We wish them love & togetherness, forever & ever!! We are extremely exhilarated to make this symbol of their everlasting love for each other as they begin their journey as Man & Wife! @farahkhankunder - We thank you for making us a small part of this big love story', Bhavna added.