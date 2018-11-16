Why Bollywood was missing at Deepika-Ranveer wedding

November 16, 2018 08:18 IST

'Inviting a few from Bollywood would make the rest restless.'

While the exact guest list for Bollywood's Wedding Of The Year (with due apologies to Priyanka and Nick) is not known as yet, it is clear that hardly anyone from Bollywood made it to Lake Como.

This was a decision taken by the couple in the final week before their marriage. Close friends from the film fraternity advised them to exclusively invite their non-Bollywood friends.

"Ranveer and Deepika were keen to have a handful of close friends among the invitees at the wedding. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were invited," a source tells Subhash K Jha.

"But they suggested to the couple that it would be better if Bollywood was completely blocked from the wedding. Inviting a few from Bollywood would make the rest restless."

This explains the zero presence of Bollywood at the wedding. The handpicked guests were treated like royalty.