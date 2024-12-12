India Honours Nepalese Army Chief

IMAGE: General Ashok Raj Sigdel with President Droupadi Murmu, December 12, 2024. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

It's a long standing military tradition that the chiefs of the Indian and Nepalese armies are conferred the honorary rank of general by the respective Presidents to symbolise the close ties between the two armies.

Three Thursdays after Nepalese President Ram Chand Poudel conferred the rank of honorary general of the Nepalese army on General Upendra Dwivedi, chief of the army staff, in Kathmandu, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the honorary rank of general of the Indian Army on General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Nepal's army chief, at a special investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

IMAGE: President Murmu, the supreme commander of India's armed forces, flanked by right, General Anil Chauhan, chief of the defence staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, chief of the naval staff, and Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, chief of the air staff, and left, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, General Sigdel, General Upendra Dwivedi, chief of the army staff, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

IMAGE: General Sigdel salutes President Murmu. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

IMAGE: As always, the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan was conducted with elegance and appropriate pomp. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

IMAGE: The citation for General Sigdel. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

IMAGE: On November 21, 2024, Nepal's President Ram Chandra Poudel conferred the honorary rank of general of the Nepalese army on General Upendra Dwivedi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com