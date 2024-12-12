News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 'Momentum is with Australia, not India'

'Momentum is with Australia, not India'

Source: PTI
December 12, 2024 17:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Captain Pat Cummins led by example, claiming 5/57 to help Australia bounce back from their comprehensive defeat in the series opener in Perth. Photograph: ICC/X

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels Australia will have the momentum in the third Test against India starting on Saturday thanks to their victory in the Pink Ball Test at Adelaide last week.

Australia levelled the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-1 with a 10-wicket win in the day-night Test after losing the first Test at Perth by 295 runs.

"The momentum that the Indian team got in Perth was lost during the 10-day gap. Now, the momentum is with Australia because they have won this Test match," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"After the Adelaide Test, a few days later, you are playing at The Gabba. So, the momentum is now with the Australian team," he added.

 

Speaking to the same channel, former spinner Harbhajan Singh said India should try to play their best cricket to register a win at the 'Gabba' before travelling to more favourable venues in Sydney and Melbourne.

"Their best chances will be, I think, in Sydney and Melbourne. Anyway, if you play your best cricket at The Gabba and win there, then you will definitely win one match out of Melbourne or Sydney," Harbhajan said.

He said India have the ability to make a comeback into the series despite the heavy loss in Adelaide.

"The equality of the first two Tests shows that both teams have the ability to come back. Australia has come back; now maybe it's India's turn to turn the tables," he said.

The owner of 711 international wickets too agreed that the long interval between the first and second Test resulted in India losing the momentum.

"This series is tough because both teams have had losses. What happened with Australia in Perth, maybe they didn't expect it. And what happened with India in Adelaide, maybe India also didn't expect it."

"Although there was a very long gap in the middle between the two Tests, sometimes such a gap spoils the momentum, and it happened here," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Cricket to be included in Brisbane 2032 Olympics?
Cricket to be included in Brisbane 2032 Olympics?
How Jaiswal's sledge sparked Starc's fiery comeback!
How Jaiswal's sledge sparked Starc's fiery comeback!
Brook Goes Level With Tendulkar
Brook Goes Level With Tendulkar
Cabinet okays one nation, one election, next step Parl
Cabinet okays one nation, one election, next step Parl
'Rohit must open to throw first punch'
'Rohit must open to throw first punch'
Techie suicide: Mother-in-law, brother-in-law flee home
Techie suicide: Mother-in-law, brother-in-law flee home
Harassment not enough to prove abetment to suicide: SC
Harassment not enough to prove abetment to suicide: SC

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
'Not the time to look back at Gabba 2021'
'Not the time to look back at Gabba 2021'
Kohli addresses team in nets; Rohit works on batting
Kohli addresses team in nets; Rohit works on batting

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances