The Top 10 Leading Ladies Club

Gone are the days when Bollywood's ruthless numero uno obsession used to be the media's biggest preoccupation.

But with streaming determined to coexist as intently as the silver screen, there's enough work for everybody and more than one throne to occupy.

We decided to look at who's making all the right noise in top circles these days and realised quite a few of our A-listers are playing hooky.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan doesn't have any new project in the works.

Katrina Kaif is focusing on her makeup business.

Priyanka Chopra's caught up with Hollywood.

Anushka Sharma's busy with her two kids.

Kangana Ranaut has immersed herself in politics on and off screen.

Rani Mukerji does one author-backed role at a time.

At any rate, the show goes on and quite splendidly at that.

Sukanya Verma lists 10 of our best ruling the roost of Hindi cinema right now.

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone in Fighter.

As if Deepika's double dhamaka in back to back blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan wasn't dazzling enough, she followed it up with an uber glam pilot in Fighter and miracle mother of earth's saviour-to-be in Kalki 2898 AD.

Though she's just delivered a bonny baby girl, the lady's maternity leave will barely register when she returns to the silver screen again this year on Diwali as part of Rohit Shetty's star-studded super cop universe in Singham Again.

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

At 31, when some actors are still struggling to find a foothold in the industry, Alia has already showcased her talent in an array of movies, turned producer and got a taste of Hollywood as well.

Following a row of successes like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, RRR, Brahmastra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which was her first release after the birth of baby Raha, Alia is all set to unlock another step towards world domination as the tiger sis going all out to rescue her baby brother in Jigra.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan in Crew.

The 44 year old is keeping it real and ruling the roost all at once as she continues to balance mainstream and meaningful over a mix of projects that allow the actor to let her hair down like Crew as well as challenge her art like Jaane Jaan and The Buckingham Murders.

Give it up for Kareena Kapoor Khan, apni favourite, sabki favourite.

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2.

Shraddha has miles to go in the acting department. But her star's steadily on the rise ever since she first appeared in and as Stree's bewitching mystery.

A sizzling romance opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar only added to the hype.

And now that Stree 2's become the biggest blockbuster ever, the lady's popularity has exploded to red-hot levels.

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Behind that fit and fabulous persona is a bright young woman raring to go and capable of springing a pleasant surprise or two when tempted to push the envelope.

What gave rise to a National Award-winning turn in Mimi has evolved into a confident performer capable of sensitivity (Bhediya), humour (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya) and whimsy (Crew).

Advantage Sanon.

Taapsee Pannu

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu in Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.

Taapsee has mastered the 'woman singularly overcoming crisis and chaos' genre so well, heroes serve little to no purpose in her self-sufficient scheme of things.

Even when the beats seem all too familiar, kudos to the star for living her professional (and personal life) on her terms and not employing any PR machinery to go overboard about it.

Vidya Balan

IMAGE: Vidya Balan in Do Aur Do Pyaar.

Box office seems immaterial when an actor turns their journey into such an adventure as Vidya Balan.

Tumhari Sulu, Mission Mangal, Sherni, Jalsa, Do Aur Do Pyaar -- her body of work speaks volumes of what drives her towards excellence.

And it's clearly not all work and no play if she gamely agrees to recreate her eerie Manjulika memories and join the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 bandwagon.

You can count on her to keep things exciting, always.

Yami Gautam

IMAGE: Yami Gautam in Article 370.

Yami may not be big on the celebrity radar but the actress has kept it steadfast and solid on the professional front.

Whatever reservations one may harbour about the politics of her cinema choices, be it Uri or Article 370, there's fearlessness about her willingness to play unlikeable (OMG 2), tough nut (Dasvi) or superficial (Bala).

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra in Mrs.

When on the subject of talent speaking for itself, Sanya Malhotra's name is first to come to mind.

Though her biggest box-office hits -- Dangal and Jawan -- are Khan-centric in nature, she's carved a niche for herself over the course of meaty parts and pitch-perfect performances in middle-of-the-road gems.

Up next, another acclaim-ready role in and as Mrs, an official remake of the Malayalam drama, The Great Indian Kitchen.

Tabu

IMAGE: Tabu in Crew.

While most of her fellow '90s contemporaries have settled into domestic bliss, judging reality shows, running side businesses or making exceptions for one-off comebacks on OTT, Tabu's active and kicking career shows no signs of slowing down.

Hailed as one of the best actors in the country, the lady has both hits (Andhadhun, Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Crew) and hard-hitting characters (Haider, A Suitable Boy, Khufiya) in her kitty, not to mention a role in Dune: Prophecy, an HBO adaptation of one of Frank Hebert's books in the series.

Other Hot Contenders for the Hot Seat

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Kiara Advani in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Kiara has the charisma and the skills to boot.

With hits like Kabir Singh, Shershaah, Good Newwz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha behind her and War 2 looking to take her stardom up a notch, the 33 year old is poised to find her sweet spot under the sun.

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday in Call Me Bae.

Slowly but surely trying to prove herself as a lambi race ka ghoda, that's Ananya for you.

Her moving vulnerability in Gehraiyaan and accurate portrayal of Gen Z in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan made everyone see her beyond the sorry interviews and silly star kid imagery.

But OTT debut Call Me Bae is where she truly hits it off the park and shrewdly turns her disadvantages into her appeal.

We cannot wait to see what sweet surprise her next CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, for Netflix holds.

Rashmika Mandanna

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna in Animal.

Pushpa and Animal catapulted Rashmika to big league stardom. All she needs to do now is highlight her mettle and magnetism outside problematic, misogynistic storytelling.

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Triptii Dimri's wispy beauty and serene creativity left a lasting impression in Laila Majnu, Qala, Bulbul but it would take a seductive bit in Animal that would turn her into a household name and 'National Crush.'

Be it Bad Newz or soon-to-release Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, even rom-com makers cannot stop cashing on the scorchingly sexy facet of her newfound fame.

Sharvari

IMAGE: Sharvari in Munjya.

The smiley-faced, light-eyed actress debutant of Bunty Aur Babli 2, finally, found her breakout moment in Munjya's runaway success, Maharaj's OTT fever and Vedaa's action-packed vigour.

Ready to kick butt alongside Alia Bhatt on Alpha, the latest female-centric spin-off in the YRF Spy Universe, Sharvari is ready to reach new heights.