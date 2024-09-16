The Hot New League Of Item Numbers

Who can forget Katrina Kaif's sizzling rhythm in Sheila Ki Jawani or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's smoldering seduction in Kajra Re?

High on oomph, glamour and scorching moves, the item song continues to be a mainstay of silver screen spectacles.

Sukanya Verma lists 10 hot item numbers doing the rounds in recent times.

Daavudi from Devara

In Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1, Janhvi Kapoor takes a break from her author-backed avatars to slip into the role of Junior NTR's luscious arm candy. And the lady goes all out to prove her prowess at the same one tantalising dance number at a time.

Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2

A shimmering Tamannaah Bhatia provides the audience a song and dance relief from the spooky events of Stree 2 with her poetic jig in Aaj Ki Raat.

Tu Aa Dilbara from Jailer

Goddess of glam dancing, Tamannaah goes full throttle for Jailer's sultry jhatkas matkas in Kaavaalaa, dubbed in Hindi as Tu Aa Dilbara.

Taras from Munjya

Sharvari slips into multiple roles from girl next door to possessed demon to steamy seductress as part of the fancy end credits song in 2024's smash hit Munjya.

Mummy Ji from Vedaa

As the Gen Z slang goes, Mouni Roy eats and leaves no crumbs behind as part of her bawdy item number, echoing Bipasha Basu's Beedi memories.

Baby Bring it On from Madgaon Express

Nora Fatehi brings her ace dancing game to Madgaon Express flanked by its two leads Divyendu and Avinash Tiwary as part of the rollicking ruckus in Baby Bring it On.

Thumkeshwari from Bhediya

Scares and sizzle go hand in hand in the Maddock Horror Universe. Like Stree and Munjya, Bhediya too boasts of a crackling item number flaunting its leading lady Kriti Sanon's thumka power in and as Thumkeshwari.

And then there's OG Stree Shraddha Kapoor pitching in a red-hot cameo to spice things up.

Maine Pi Rakhi Hai from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

Shraddha brings the house down in a sexy new incarnation as part of her bindaas babe imagery in the Luv Ranjan brand of rom-com.

Kaale Naina from Shamshera

Playing a local nautanki dancer in the period dacoit drama gives Vaani Kapoor the perfect opportunity to show off her belly dancing vigour in Kaale Naina.

Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz

Why should girls have all the fun? Vicky Kaushal emerges as the hot stepper to watch out for while he burns the dance floor, flanked by a leggy Triptii Dimri, against Tauba Tauba's zing and fire.