The Biggest Hits Of 2024

2024 has been a rather uneven year for the movies at the box office.

While 2023 saw many mega blockbusters (Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan, Animal), this year had only two.

Pushpa: The Rule (Hindi)

Box office collection: Rs 700 crore+ (Rs 7 billion+)

It's simply amazing that a dubbed Telugu film is sitting right at the top of the highest grossing Hindi releases of the year.

The Allu Arjun starrer has been on a brilliant run ever since its release on December 5 and is still bringing in audiences.

Stree 2

Box office collection: Rs 627 crore (Rs 6.27 billion)

One expected Stree 2 to do really well but no one could have ever imagined that not only would it score a half century on its opening day but also breeze past the Rs 600 crore (Rs 6 billion) mark.

The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ended up doing four times the business of the original.

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi)

Box office collection: Rs 295 crore (Rs 2.95 billion)

The first 2024 release from the south to do excellent business in Hindi was Kalki 2898 AD.

The pan-Indian star cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan made sure that the film took an excellent start and sustained as well.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Box office collection: Rs 280 crore (Rs 2.8 billion)

Diwali release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made it to the Rs 200 Crore Club (Rs 2 billion) in quick time.

The horror comedy released alongside Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Had it arrived solo, the Kartik Aaryan-Madhuri Dixit-Vidya Balan-starrer would have comfortably entered the Rs 300 Crore Club (Rs 3 billion).

Singham Again

Box office collection: Rs 270 crore (Rs 2.7 billion)

This Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty franchise had the potential to go past Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) had it been a solo release.

Since it was an expensive film and a multi-starrer, an open playground would have benefitted its BO fate.

Fighter

Box office collection: Rs 206 crore (Rs 2.06 billion)

Yet another film that did not meet his true potential, Fighter was mounted at a good scale. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the Siddharth Anand directorial was stylish too.

Still, it didn't take the kind of opening it was expected to do.

Would a better villain hve improved the film's fortunes?

Shaitaan

Box office collection: Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion)

A quick-fire affair that went on to be a pretty good success at the box office, Shaitaan was a psychological-supernatural-horror film that impressed at the box office.

R Madhavan was impressive in the title role and was the perfect antagonist to the Ajay Devgn-led film.

The Vikas Behl directorial went on to score Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion). Now a sequel is in the works.

Munjya

Box office collection: Rs 107.50 crore (Rs 1.075 billion)

Munjya was a surprise success at the box office.

Starring relatively new faces (Abhay Verma and Sharvari), the horror movie started doing well in the paid previews itself and that set the tone for the weekend.

Based on folklore, it sustained well, and fared well outside Maharashtra as well.

Crew

Box office collection: Rs 90 crore (Rs 900 million)

Sweet, stylish and sassy describes Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's production Crew.

After Veere Di Wedding, they made yet another all-women led film with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

A heist comedy, it was a good popcorn entertainer.