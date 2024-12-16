The Best Songs Of 2024

Khalnayak's Choli Ke Peeche, Duplicate's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Mrityudaata's Na Na Na Na Re, Hare Rama Hare Krishna' Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Dekha Tainu Pehli, it's an endless list of old chartbusters reborn in remixed avatars attempting to rev up Bollywood's drab music scene in 2024.
If that doesn't tell you how shaky the Hindi film music scene is, nothing will.
Melodies that stayed on in the mind and memory are too few and far between. Except the ones that do make an impression are definitely worth celebrating for their refreshing style and substance.
Here are Sukanya Verma's 12 favourite Hindi songs of 2024 in no particular order.
Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2
Music: Sachin-Jigar
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Singers: Madhubanti Bagchi, Divya Kumar, Sachin-Jigar
Ke khareedi nahi ja sakti haseeno ki ijaazat, Stree 2 isn't just a monster hit but has its gender politics in place when Tamannaah's sultry item song packs in the message of consent. The dance ditty's ghazal-meets-chillout vibe and Madhubanti's mesmerising vocals are pure velvet in motion.
Vida Karo from Amar Singh Chamkila
Music: A R Rahman
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Singers: Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi
A constant fixture on these lists, Arijit Singh, alongside Jonita pitching in able support, reserves his place yet again and most deservedly so in Irshad Kamil's doleful goodbyes of Rahman's poignant composition, illustrating the life and lament of a misunderstood music icon, both hailed and hated for his bold, bawdy, defiant songs.
Ankhiyan Gulab from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Music: Mitraz
Lyrics: Mitraz
Singer: Mitraz
Although a version of the supremely groovy, super addictive Mitraz banger has existed independently before it became a part of Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's foot tapping flirtatious imagery, I heard it first in the rom-com and haven't stopped hearing since.
Like a certain K-Pop brand would say, smooth like butter.
Mere Dholna 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Music: Amaal Mallik, Pritam
Lyrics: Sameer
Singer: Sonu Nigam
All hail Sonu Nigam. Pouring an entire universe of ache and emotion in the final moments of an utterly silly movie and making it so heartfelt that you end up excusing all the buffoonery preceding it -- what a legend!
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's surprise twist couldn't have asked for a better expression of Manjulika's rage, rancour and misery than the seasoned singer's ache filled anguish and alaap.
Dheeme Dheeme from Laapataa Ladies
Music: Ram Sampath
Lyrics: Swanand Kirkire
Singer: Shreya Ghosal
The feel-good fervour achieved in the course of Laapataa Ladies when its two young women carve their independent paths towards their dreams and hopes is sublimely captured in Swanand Kirkire's poetry, Ram Sampath's tender tunes and Shreya Ghosal's moving recital.
Keshava Madhava from Kalki 2898 AD
Music: Santhosh Narayanan
Lyrics: Siddharth-Garima
Singer: Amitabh Bachchan
When the Big B sings, he roars.
The sheer command in his booming baritone and dramatic delivery summoning Krishna on war-torn earth sets the tone for Kalki 2898 AD's mythological epic.
Tu Hai Kahan from Do Aur Do Pyaar
Music: The Local Train
Lyrics: The Local Train
Singer: Lucky Ali
Do Aur Do Pyaar's charming musical chair of married couples benefits hugely from its eclectic soundtrack of indie musicians. Of all its easy, breezy scores, I have the fondest corner for Lucky Ali's mountain fresh rendition of this attractive The Local Train melody.
Noodle Sa Dil from All India Rank
Music: Mayukh-Mainak
Lyrics: Varun Grover
Singer: Aditi Paul
Noodle Sa Dil's retro pop music feels and zingy nostalgia strikes an easy chord with the '90s kid boosted by Aditi Paul's spunky energy and Varun Grover's droll commentary of what it mean to be young and alive in that inimitable era.
Pan India Area King from Jigra
Music: Achint
Lyrics: Achint, Varun Grover, Ajay Jayanthi, Vasan Bala & Krishna M Sujith, Paal Dabba
Singers: Paal Dabba, Achint
Vasan Bala's signature quirk checks in its presence early on in Achint's moody, madcap, trippy, catchy concoction of groove and gobbledygook. Chiki Chiki Ya Ya, you bet.
Gum Ho Kahan from I Want to Talk
Music: Taba Chake
Lyrics: Taba Chake
Singer: Taba Chake
Hope Hindi music industry hears more of this Arunachal native and one-man army, Taba Chake, what with his gorgeously mellow take on life and its many quandaries, which liven up numerous moments of Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk.
Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz
Music: Karan Aujla
Lyrics: Karan Aujla
Singer: Karan Aujla
The combination of Indo-Canadian musician Karan Aulja's snappy tempo and sight of Vicky Kaushal's snazzy hot stepper are a match made in loop playing heaven.
Naina from Crew
Music: Raj Ranjodh
Lyrics: Raj Ranjodh, Badshah
Singers: Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah
A no-fuss, playful ditty high on Diljit Dosanjh's verve and whiz, Naina has no problem activating its earworm powers within the listener.