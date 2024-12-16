The Best Songs Of 2024

Khalnayak's Choli Ke Peeche, Duplicate's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Mrityudaata's Na Na Na Na Re, Hare Rama Hare Krishna' Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Dekha Tainu Pehli, it's an endless list of old chartbusters reborn in remixed avatars attempting to rev up Bollywood's drab music scene in 2024.

If that doesn't tell you how shaky the Hindi film music scene is, nothing will.

Melodies that stayed on in the mind and memory are too few and far between. Except the ones that do make an impression are definitely worth celebrating for their refreshing style and substance.

Here are Sukanya Verma's 12 favourite Hindi songs of 2024 in no particular order.

Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2

Music: Sachin-Jigar

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singers: Madhubanti Bagchi, Divya Kumar, Sachin-Jigar

Ke khareedi nahi ja sakti haseeno ki ijaazat, Stree 2 isn't just a monster hit but has its gender politics in place when Tamannaah's sultry item song packs in the message of consent. The dance ditty's ghazal-meets-chillout vibe and Madhubanti's mesmerising vocals are pure velvet in motion.

Vida Karo from Amar Singh Chamkila

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Singers: Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi

A constant fixture on these lists, Arijit Singh, alongside Jonita pitching in able support, reserves his place yet again and most deservedly so in Irshad Kamil's doleful goodbyes of Rahman's poignant composition, illustrating the life and lament of a misunderstood music icon, both hailed and hated for his bold, bawdy, defiant songs.

Ankhiyan Gulab from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Music: Mitraz

Lyrics: Mitraz

Singer: Mitraz

Although a version of the supremely groovy, super addictive Mitraz banger has existed independently before it became a part of Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's foot tapping flirtatious imagery, I heard it first in the rom-com and haven't stopped hearing since.

Like a certain K-Pop brand would say, smooth like butter.

Mere Dholna 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Music: Amaal Mallik, Pritam

Lyrics: Sameer

Singer: Sonu Nigam

All hail Sonu Nigam. Pouring an entire universe of ache and emotion in the final moments of an utterly silly movie and making it so heartfelt that you end up excusing all the buffoonery preceding it -- what a legend!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's surprise twist couldn't have asked for a better expression of Manjulika's rage, rancour and misery than the seasoned singer's ache filled anguish and alaap.

Dheeme Dheeme from Laapataa Ladies

Music: Ram Sampath

Lyrics: Swanand Kirkire

Singer: Shreya Ghosal

The feel-good fervour achieved in the course of Laapataa Ladies when its two young women carve their independent paths towards their dreams and hopes is sublimely captured in Swanand Kirkire's poetry, Ram Sampath's tender tunes and Shreya Ghosal's moving recital.

Keshava Madhava from Kalki 2898 AD

Music: Santhosh Narayanan

Lyrics: Siddharth-Garima

Singer: Amitabh Bachchan

When the Big B sings, he roars.

The sheer command in his booming baritone and dramatic delivery summoning Krishna on war-torn earth sets the tone for Kalki 2898 AD's mythological epic.

Tu Hai Kahan from Do Aur Do Pyaar

Music: The Local Train

Lyrics: The Local Train

Singer: Lucky Ali

Do Aur Do Pyaar's charming musical chair of married couples benefits hugely from its eclectic soundtrack of indie musicians. Of all its easy, breezy scores, I have the fondest corner for Lucky Ali's mountain fresh rendition of this attractive The Local Train melody.

Noodle Sa Dil from All India Rank

Music: Mayukh-Mainak

Lyrics: Varun Grover

Singer: Aditi Paul

Noodle Sa Dil's retro pop music feels and zingy nostalgia strikes an easy chord with the '90s kid boosted by Aditi Paul's spunky energy and Varun Grover's droll commentary of what it mean to be young and alive in that inimitable era.

Pan India Area King from Jigra

Music: Achint

Lyrics: Achint, Varun Grover, Ajay Jayanthi, Vasan Bala & Krishna M Sujith, Paal Dabba

Singers: Paal Dabba, Achint

Vasan Bala's signature quirk checks in its presence early on in Achint's moody, madcap, trippy, catchy concoction of groove and gobbledygook. Chiki Chiki Ya Ya, you bet.

Gum Ho Kahan from I Want to Talk

Music: Taba Chake

Lyrics: Taba Chake

Singer: Taba Chake

Hope Hindi music industry hears more of this Arunachal native and one-man army, Taba Chake, what with his gorgeously mellow take on life and its many quandaries, which liven up numerous moments of Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk.

Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz

Music: Karan Aujla

Lyrics: Karan Aujla

Singer: Karan Aujla

The combination of Indo-Canadian musician Karan Aulja's snappy tempo and sight of Vicky Kaushal's snazzy hot stepper are a match made in loop playing heaven.

Naina from Crew

Music: Raj Ranjodh

Lyrics: Raj Ranjodh, Badshah

Singers: Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah

A no-fuss, playful ditty high on Diljit Dosanjh's verve and whiz, Naina has no problem activating its earworm powers within the listener.