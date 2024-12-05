Pushpa 2 Review: Allu Arjun Is Fantabulous!

Divya Nair applauds Pushpa: The Rule.

The excitement is obvious.

Pushpa: The Rule, the much-awaited sequel to the 2021 film, has ample reasons to pull the audience to the theatres.

Like Pushpa (Allu Arjun) declares in the trailer, the coolie who took the risk and now heads the smuggling syndicate, has gone international.

His ambitious just got bigger.

The entry scene at a port in Japan, sees Pushpa dressed in the same attire from his coolie days -- the dusty maroon tell and plaid lungi, a solid reminder of the first film that Pushpa is a brand of its own.

His screen presence is fantabulous!

The stunts are top notch delivering wolf-worthy whistles.

As Pushpa and co smuggles the red sandalwood for international clients, he continues to lock horns with Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) back home.

Only this time, it's a bigger clash of egos.

With two foot-tapping songs, the first half ends on a high note promising that this version of Pushpa is not a flower or a fire any more.

He's a wildfire!

Watch out for the full review in just a bit!

Pushpa: The Rule Review Rediff Rating: