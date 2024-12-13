Bollywood's Best Pictures Of 2024

Film folk have been very busy this year, attending trailer launches and promotional events. Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com vouches for that, as he recaps 2024 with his insightful clicks.

Vijay Sethupati wonders what's bothering Katrina Kaif at the media interaction for Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas on January 4.

The amused looks on Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Sidharth Kapoor's faces at the trailer launch of the Web series Indian Police Force on January 5.

Raveena Tandon's stylist gives last minute touches to her outfit before she takes the stage for the trailer launch of Karmma Calling on January 10.

Shahid Kapoor wonders what Kriti Sanon's trying to say at the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer launch on January 18.

Why is Alia Bhatt cringing at a question thrown to her at the Poacher trailer launch on February 15? The Web series got a thumbs up from Rediff.

Rani Mukerji puckers up for her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Shah Rukh Khan at a Dadsaheb Phalke Awards event in February.

Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna get ready to take a flight for the mid-air Yodha trailer launch on February 29. Yes, you did read that right.

Akshay Kumar makes his co-stars Manushi Chillar and Alaya F giggle at the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer launch on March 26.

Diljit Dosanjh gets emotional when his Amar Singh Chamkila Director Imtiaz Ali praises him at the film's music launch on March 28. Parineeti Chopra gives him able support, just like she does in the film.

What is Prachi Desai pointing at at the Silence 2 trailer launch on April 3?

Manoj Bajpayee makes a superstar entry on a Willy jeep while promoting his film Bhaiyaji Superhit on May 9.

Rajkummar Rao approves of Janhvi Kapoor's cricket ball-shaped bag at the song launch of Mr & Mrs Mahi on May 15.

Raashii Khanna greets the media as she arrives for the Aranmanai 4 media interaction on May 29.

Prabhas can't stop blushing when Deepika Padukone holds his hand at an event to promote their film, Kalki 2898 AD on June 20.

But Kamal Haasan remains totally professional at the same event.

Who's Triptii Dimri waving at, as she arrives at the Bad Newz trailer launch on June 28?

Shraddha Kapoor leads her gang of strees at the trailer launch of well, Stree 2, at the Oberoi Mall in the north west Mumbai suburb of Goregaon on July 18.

Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Matthews point fingers at each other as they launch the song Shaukan from the movie Ulajh on July 26.

Ram Pothineni makes Sanjay Dutt LOL at the Big Bull song launch from the movie Double iSmart on August 8.

Saif Ali Khan looks AWESTRUCK as NTR Jr arrives for the trailer launch of Devara: Part 1 on September 9.

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor indulge in some bromance at the Singham Again trailer launch on October 7.

Samantha lets Varun Dhawan in on a secret at the trailer launch of their thriller series, Citadel: Honey Bunny on October 15.

Vidya Balan feels overwhelmed as Madhuri Dixit heaps praise on her at the song launch of Ami Je Tomar from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on October 26.

Vikrant Massey addresses a press conferences days before announcing his retirement from show business at the trailer launch of The Sabarmati Report on November 7.

Kartik Aryan walks out of the Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu after casting his vote in the Maharashtra assembly election on November 20.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana do the iconic Jhukega nahi saala pose just a few days before their film Pushpa 2 becomes the biggest blockbuster of the year.

Akshay Kumar about to kiss Cinematographer Santosh Sivan's hand at the trailer launch of Barroz on December 11 as Mohanlal looks on.