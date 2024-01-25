News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Fighter Review: Stupidity, Not Sky, Is The Limit

Fighter Review: Stupidity, Not Sky, Is The Limit

By SUKANYA VERMA
January 25, 2024 13:04 IST
Though Siddharth Anand brings together two of Hindi film industry’s hottest actors, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for the first time, Fighter’s distressing lack of thrills and sizzle reduces the exercise to an excuse for tedious amounts of Pakistan bashing, feels Sukanya Verma.

Gloss is Siddharth Anand’s forte. Within the glamorous sheen of superstar might and slick Hollywood inspired razzmatazz, he’s found his formula.

It worked wonders for Pathaan, which marked Shah Rukh Khan’s eagerly anticipated return to silver screen after a long sabbatical as well as saw him in action hero mode taking down an equally, if also surprisingly, formidable foe in John Abraham accompanied by the sultry Deepika Padukone.

 

Fighter, which has no connection with the YRF spy universe, tom-tommed itself as India’s first ever aerial movie in tradition of Sid’s scale-is-everything vision.

What it really is a wannabe Top Gun reiterating the director’s obsession with Tom Cruise action vehicles.

Though he brings together two of Hindi film industry’s hottest actors, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for the first time, Fighter’s distressing lack of thrills and sizzle reduces the exercise to an excuse for tedious amounts of Pakistan bashing.

Stupidity, not sky, is the limit for this superficial saga of valour whose understanding of heroics is as dense as the kajal in the eye of the enemy across the border.

Watch out for the longer review in just a bit.

Fighter Review Rediff Rating:

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
