Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review: Horror, Hamming And Heart

For a franchise that's built itself around a catchy ear worm and a ghost who likes to introduce themselves in ways that's more Bong than Bond, Bhool Bhulaiyaa preserves its 'silly scary movie' that knows it is, notes Sukanya Verma.

Just like the earlier two Bhool Bhulaiyaa movies, kickstarted by Priyadarshan in 2007, the third of the horror comedy series by Director Anees Bazmee revolves around a phony psychic caught in the family drama of a haunted haveli.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opens like one of those The Mummy preludes unfolding a dark history from 200 years ago only to cut to the present, signalling at the wicked all the wrongdoing has unleashed, which Ruhaan aka Rooh Baba's (Kartik Aaryan) goofball ghostbuster must put an end to by hook or crook.

Here's what happens: A penniless royal family in Kolkata strong-arms the star scammer into rescuing them from Manjulika's wrath by fulfilling a priest's claims of good ol' purvajon ki bhavishyavani that insists Ruhaan's resemblance to their ancestral 'shehzada' is a case of reincarnation.

Him wincing at the mention of the disastrous Shehzada is an early glimpse of the movie's spoofy humour, of which Rajpal Yadav's Jawan parody and Sanjay Mishra's Netflix tudum run-in is the most chucklesome.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starts out a bit doddery, saves the better bits for later.

Until then, a tedious amount of trashy comic cliches and soapy drama aesthetics are tossed our way when anything bald, overweight, short or Bengali is targeted over tacky jokes as Rooh Baba applies his so-called otherworldly gifts to protect a clientele of party animals and philanderers.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 truly begins when two mysterious women, played by a gleefully hammy Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, arrive at the ghostly palace and reveal an eerie connection.

Between the quest to find out the real Manjulika is and Rooh's shenanigans around a crowd of bumbling nuts, Bazmee digs into the farce filled with red hues and herrings to offer something unexpectedly consequential.

For a franchise that's built itself around a catchy ear worm and a ghost who likes to introduce themselves in ways that's more Bong than Bond, Bhool Bhulaiyaa preserves its 'silly scary movie' that knows it is a silly scary movie tone for a good measure only to pleasantly surprise with its sympathetic take on transsexuality.

It's a good thought even if a few drafts underwritten and deserved a little more complexity than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's chaotic momentum allows.

Honestly though, I still can't get over how touching this genuine show of sensitivity felt in a movie that starts out with taklu-bhenga brand of laughs.

Watch out for the full review in just a bit!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review Rediff Rating: