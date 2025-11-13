The 14 Longest Hindi Movies

Just when you thought movies were getting shorter comes two epics, which have long run times.

S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic, which combines the two blockbuster films, runs at three hours and 44 minutes.

Now, the makers of Pushpa are also planning to combine the two blockbusters, The Rise and The Rule.

We look at the longest Hindi movies through the years, and interestingly, most of them have done well.

Swades (2004)

Runtime: 3 hours, 30 minutes

One of Shah Rukh Khan's best films, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Do Read: The column that inspired Swades.

Khoon Pasina (1977)

Runtime: 3 hours, minutes

A classic Amitabh Bachchan-Shashi Kapoor action drama about two friends separated in childhood who reunite to fight injustice. Packed with 1970s-style heroism, emotion, and punchy dialogues, it is masala cinema at its best.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Runtime: 3 hours 30 minutes

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in Karan Johar's brand of cinema.

What's not to love?

What's Your Raashee? (2009)

Runtime: 3 hours 31 minutes

We love Priyanka Chopra but 12 versions of her in a single movie may get too much.

That's probably why her quirky romantic comedy with her then rumoured boyfriend Harman Baweja did not find any takers.

Saudagar (1991)

Runtime: 3 hours 33 minutes

Directed by Subhash Ghai, Saudagar brought together legends Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar in a powerful tale of pride and reconciliation. This was also Manisha Koirala's debut film.

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Runtime: 3 hours 34 minutes

Ashutosh Gowariker's historical about Emperor Akbar (Hrithik Roshan) and Princess Jodhaa (Aishwarya Rai) was a vision of grandeur, accompanied by A R Rahman's impactful music.

Salaam-e-Ishq (2007)

Runtime: 3 hourrs 36 minutes

Years before anthologies became popular on OTT, Nikkhil Advani weaved one for the big screen. Six stories, all featuring A-listers, celebrate the chaos and beauty of love.

Mohabbatein (2000)

Runtime: 3 hours 36 minutes

Aditya Chopra pit Shah Rukh Khan's idealism against Amitabh Bachchan's discipline in a moving tale of youthful passion and values.

Khatarnaak (1990)

Runtime: 3 hours 43 minutes

An action-packed crime drama starring Sanjay Dutt as a small-time crook caught in a web of loyalty, revenge, and redemption. The film also starred Farah Naaz, Tabu's older sister.

Lagaan (2001)

Runtime: 3 hours 44 minutes

Aamir Khan shared the screen with 10 other actors to make such impactful cinema that Lagaan went on to win an Oscar nomination.

Sangam (1964)

Runtime: 3 hours 58 minutes

Raj Kapoor's first film in colour, Sangam is a love triangle between Vyjanyanthimala, Rajendra Kumar and RK. Here's one of the reasons why this film is a must watch.

Mera Naam Joker (1970)

Runtime: 4 hours 4 minutes

Raj Kapoor's ambitious three-act film, Mera Naam Joker was his riskiest and yet, the one closest to his heart.

LOC: Kargil (2003)

Runtime: 4 hours 15 minutes

J P Dutta documented the brave stories of the soldiers during the 1999 Kargil war, featuring a multitude of actors.

His research was detailed -- apparently, he had around 200 notebooks with handwritten notes on the war as well as about 26 meetings with the dead soldiers' families and with the army to get the details right, and it showed in the film's length. Read more about it here.

Tamas (1988)

Runtime: 4 hours 58 minutes

Written and directed by Govind Nihalani, this nearly five-hour epic stands as one of Hindi cinema's most powerful reflections on the Partition of India. The film was aired as a six-part television series on Doordarshan.

Text and Presentation: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff