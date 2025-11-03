S D Burman's Magic Music For Guru Dutt, Dev Anand

Music composer Sachin Dev Burman created magic with several directors, giving us many, many songs to remember him by.

On his 50th death anniversary on October 31, Dinesh Raheja celebrates the maestro by looking at his super successful collaborations with Guru Dutt and Dev Anand.

S D BURMAN WITH GURU DUTT

IMAGE: Geeta Dutt, R D Burman, S D Burman and Guru Dutt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Pyaasa (1957)

IMAGE: Guru Dutt and Mala Sinha in Pyaasa.

As the leading man in pacy entertainers, Guru Dutt made a hit team with O P Nayyar. But when Guru Dutt switched over to making an intense film with lofty creative ambition, Pyaasa, he opted once again for S D Burman, with whom he had begun his directorial career in Baazi.

Guru Dutt played a poet in Pyaasa, so S D Burman's music is integral to this indisputable classic as is Sahir Ludhianvi's poetry.

The soundtrack showcases a wide spectrum of emotions: The Rafi-Geeta duet Hum Aap Ki Aankhon Mein and the filmed-on-Johnny Walker Rafi superhit Tel Maalish are delectably zany.

Geeta Dutt's Aaj Sanam Mohe Ang Laga Lo is a paean to yearning for fulfillment while her Jaane Kya Tune Kahi is all velvety seduction with S D Burman's use of castanets at the end of each line adding an element of urgency.

But there is an overarching tone of despondency.

Hemant Kumar's Jaane Woh Kaise Log The and Mohammad Rafi's Jinhen Naaz Hai Hind Par breathe disillusionment and cynicism.

Rafi masterfully imbues myriad shades of despair in the rousing climactic song, Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaaye Toh Kya Hai.

With Pyaasa, S D Burman gained an able assistant with his 18-year-old son Pancham, but lost his lyricist of seven years, Sahir Ludhianvi, allegedly due to ego issues over payment.

S D Burman could once transform the word-wizard's ghazal Tadbeer Se Bigdi Huyi Taqdeer into a jaunty dance number and impart lilt to his shaayri in Pyaasa. But, hereafter, the two creative colossuses never collaborated again.

Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959)

IMAGE: Waheeda Rehman and Guru Dutt in Kaagaz Ke Phool.

After the thumping success of Pyaasa, it was but natural that Guru Dutt should collaborate with S D Burman once again in his next film. Kaagaz Ke Phool, unfortunately, proved ill-fated at the box office but the now cult classic did yield melodic gold.

Mohammad Rafi distils into his voice all the anguish and humiliation suffered by the film's protagonist in the profoundly moving Dekhi Zamane Ki Yaari, Bicchde Sabhi Baari Baari which plays like a musical leitmotif throughout the film.

Sadly, the high-pitched Ud Ja Pyaase Bhanwre and some other songs didn't get much airplay because the film flopped.

Fittingly, it is the ultimate torch song Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam that has become legend. Geeta Dutt's pain-lashed vocals bring alive Kaifi Azmi's lyrics riddled with an ominous portent of loss.

S D BURMAN WITH DEV ANAND

IMAGE: Mohammad Rafi, Dev Anand and S D Burman. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Guide (1966)

IMAGE: Waheeda Rehman and Dev Anand in Guide.

10 songs that score a perfect 10.

Guide has an iconic soundtrack that showcases Burman's talents in full bloom. The composer enjoyed a productive partnership with Dev Anand's production house Navketan for two decades, but their collaboration reached its apogee with Guide.

The soundtrack has three fabulous Lata Mangeshkar solos -- Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, Piya Tose Naina Lage Re and Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.

Director Vijay Anand expertly balances Indian cinema's symbiotic link between visuals and music.

Rafi's deftly expressed pain in Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya Bewafaa, immediately followed by Lata's Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, providing an intriguing counter-argument.

Rafi has two more popular solos, Tere Mere Sapne and Din Dhal Jaaye, but because of the ongoing Rafi-Lata disagreement at that time, Burman brought in his protegee Kishore Kumar for the film's only duet, the crowd pleasing Gaata Rahe Mera Dil.

S D Burman's insistence on quality lyrics is legend.

His association with Shailendra for Guide proved particularly fruitful. It yielded one of cinema's best philosophical songs, Wahan Kaun Hai Tera, Musafir which S D Burman himself puts across with unmatched pathos.

Jewel Thief (1967)

IMAGE: Vyjayanthimala and Dev Anand in Jewel Thief.

Dada, as S D Burman was known, enthusiastically pushed boundaries with his score for this slick thriller that daringly contrasted Guide.

The throb, tempo and escalating drum beats of Lata Mangeshkar's climatic song Hothon Pe Aisi Baat created a sensation, with Vyjayanthimala dancing up a storm on screen.

But each song is a triumph in this richly endowed film.

S D Burman seemed to have already veered towards Kishore with Yeh Dill Na Hota Bechara and Aasman Ke Neeche but Rafi too shines thanks to the beautiful duet with Lata: Dil Pukare.

Lata's enigmatic solo, Rulaake Gaya Sapna is also memorable with S D Burman stretching the notes and syllables to add emotional depth.

Then there is Asha Bhosle belting out Raat Akeli Hai with finesse -- a dash of hot sauce added to a delicious dish.