HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Are You Ready For The Pushpa Epic?

Are You Ready For The Pushpa Epic?

By SUBHASH K JHA
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: November 10, 2025 15:39 IST

x

IMAGE: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa.

The mixed box office response to Baahubali: The Epic has not dampened the spirits of the Pushpa team.

Yes, there will be a fusion 'epic' version of Allu Arjun's blockbuster series, Pushpa: The Rise, which released on December 17, 2021, and became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

The second instalment, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which released on December 5, 2024 became an even bigger box office success.

 

Now, the two Pushpa films will be released as one 'epic' experience.

"Like Baahubali, the yoked version of the first and second parts of Pushpa will have additional footage not seen before," an informed source tells Subhash K Jha.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Baahubali: The Epic: What A Spectacle!
Baahubali: The Epic: What A Spectacle!
Pushpa: The Rise Review
Pushpa: The Rise Review
Pushpa 2 Review: Fantabulous Allu Arjun!
Pushpa 2 Review: Fantabulous Allu Arjun!
Allu Arjun Thanks India For...
Allu Arjun Thanks India For...
Pushpa 2: SEE: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Dance!
Pushpa 2: SEE: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Dance!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Countries Driving The Electric Cars Revolution

webstory image 2

Recipe: Hitesh's Dill Mutton Liver

webstory image 3

Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India

VIDEOS

Ajit Kumar Mishra, son of a Farmer, tops MPPSC 2023, reveals secret behind his success2:54

Ajit Kumar Mishra, son of a Farmer, tops MPPSC 2023,...

Search operation underway in Faridabad after Police arrested Muzammil with 360Kg explosive0:30

Search operation underway in Faridabad after Police...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds Janta Darshsan at the premises of Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur1:27

UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds Janta Darshsan at the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO