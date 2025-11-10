Are You Ready For The Pushpa Epic?

IMAGE: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa.

The mixed box office response to Baahubali: The Epic has not dampened the spirits of the Pushpa team.

Yes, there will be a fusion 'epic' version of Allu Arjun's blockbuster series, Pushpa: The Rise, which released on December 17, 2021, and became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

The second instalment, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which released on December 5, 2024 became an even bigger box office success.

Now, the two Pushpa films will be released as one 'epic' experience.

"Like Baahubali, the yoked version of the first and second parts of Pushpa will have additional footage not seen before," an informed source tells Subhash K Jha.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff