HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » What Magic S D Burman Created With Bimal Roy!

What Magic S D Burman Created With Bimal Roy!

By DINESH RAHEJA
5 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 31, 2025 15:59 IST

x

Can anyone forget S D Burman's classic songs in Devdas, Sujata and Bandini?

Legendary music director Sachin Dev Burman created numerous popular songs over three decades from the 1950s to the 1970s. Remarkably, an inordinately high number were showcased in films that are now certified classics.

On S D Burman's 50th death anniversary on October 31, we explore how Bimal Roy, Guru Dutt, Dev Anand, Shakti Samanta and Hrishikesh Mukherji chose the composer to express their landmark films' musical language.

The first of a multi-part series:

S D BURMAN WITH BIMAL ROY

IMAGE: S D Burman, Suchitra Sen, Bimal Roy and Dilip Kumar during the making of Bimal Roy's Devdas. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Devdas (1955)

IMAGE: Suchitra Sen and Dilip Kumar in Devdas.

S D Burman crafted sublime soundtracks for as many as three Bimal Roy classics -- Devdas, Sujata and Bandini.

After carving out his place as Dev Anand's permanent music director with Baazi and Taxi Driver, S D Burman sought fresh worlds to conquer.

This was when Bimal Roy first chose to team up with S D Burman (instead of his regular composer collaborator Salil Chowdhury) for Devdas -- the definitive version starring Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala and Suchitra Sen. The result was a timeless score.

The maestro anchors the Devdas soundtrack with three melodious mujras which elevate the genre. Jise Tu Kabool Kar Le, Ab Aage Teri Marzi and O Janewale Ruk Ja are embellished with Lata Mangeshkar's soul-piercing vocals, Sahir Ludhianvi's deeply sensitive lyrics, Bimal Roy's imaginative shot compositions and Vyjayanthimala's ada.

Talat Mahmood and Dilip Kumar's last hurrah together is unironically represented by Mitwa Lagi Re Yeh Kaisi soaked in loss and melancholy. And seeped in folk and Baul sangeet while fragrant with the loamy soils of Bengal are two beautiful Manna De-Geeta Dutt duets: Aan Milo Shyam Sanwre and Sajan Ki Ho Gayi Gori.

S D Burman lavished such an embarrassment of musical riches that the film plays only a snatch of Talat's Kisko Khabar Thi and also of Woh Na Aayenge Palat Kar which has Mubarak Begum vocalising Chandramukhi's last lament. But this proves, just like the film's minimalistic score does (the songs are devoid of grand orchestrations), that presenting just the optimum amount can make a big impact.

Sujata (1959)

IMAGE: Sunil Dutt and Nutan in Sujata.

Though a heartfelt message film about caste discrimination, Bimal Roy's Sujata is anything but dry and didactic thanks, in a large part, to S D Burman's glittering music score.

S D Burman strongly believed in roping in the right voice for his compositions. He wisely recalled the by-then-sidelined Talat Mahmood to impart his satin-soft magic to Jalte Hain Jiske Liye, a slow-burning serenade which its lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri goes on to aptly describe as Geet Naazuk Hai Mera, Sheeshe Se Bhi.

Asha Bhosle was, at this stage, Burman's primary female singer and she adds zing to the ever-popular Tum Jeeyo Hazaron Saal and to heroine Nutan's brilliantly portrayed joyous self-actualisation in Kali Ghata Chhaye Mora Jiya Tarsaye.

Asha also does some inspired humming in Geeta Dutt's Bachpan Ke Din that eloquently captures Nutan's suppressed emotions. And Geeta pours her heart into the lullaby Nanhi Kali Sone Chali.

A noteworthy milestone in this score is that it provided a breakthrough for S D Burman -- the singer. His unique voice made the boatman's song Sun Mere Bandhu Re a trendsetter.

Curiously, the song's antara is written from the female point of view (Hota Tu Peepal Main Hoti Amar Lata Teri) but the raw emotionalism in S D Burman's voice saves it from sounding incongruous.

Bandini (1963)

IMAGE: Dharmendra and Nutan in Bandini.

An unfortunate heart attack in the early 1960s proved but a temporary hiccup in S D Burman's musical odyssey. It moved even home banner Navketan to switch to Jaidev for Hum Dono but Bimal Roy waited it out for Bandini.

Meanwhile, son R D Burman decided that the six-year-old fallout between his father and Lata Mangeshkar had gone on long enough. The 22 year old persuaded Ms Mangeshkar to sing five songs for his composing debut, Chhote Nawab (1961), and helped his father mend fences too.

Bandini marked Lata's re-entry into S D Burman's musical universe but it's not that Asha got sidelined either.

Lata's songs for leading lady Nutan expressed the emotions of a girl tingling with romantic anticipation (Jogi Jabse Tu Aaya by Shailendra and Mora Gora Ang Lai Le often cited as Gulzar's first song). But Asha got the more emotional songs, O Panchhi Pyare and Ab Ke Baras Bhej Bhaiya Ko Babul, albeit filmed on backdrop actors.

Bandini's score shines brightest in it unforgettable background songs penned by Shailendra: O Janewale Ho Sake To Laut Ke Aana feelingly sung by Mukesh and the anthem of eternal love Mere Saajan Hai Uspaar vocalised by S D Burman himself.

Next week: Don't Miss! What Magic S D Burman Created With Guru Dutt, Dev Anand...

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

DINESH RAHEJA
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'S D Burman never forgot he was a prince'
'S D Burman never forgot he was a prince'
Lata-S D Burman: 9 Hidden Gems
Lata-S D Burman: 9 Hidden Gems
When SD Burman thought of leaving Bollywood
When SD Burman thought of leaving Bollywood
S D Burman's proudest moment
S D Burman's proudest moment
10 Rare S D Burman-Lata Mangeshkar Songs
10 Rare S D Burman-Lata Mangeshkar Songs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Arrives With Dual-Sided Panda Glass

webstory image 3

Is Moscow in Kerala? Or Delhi in New York?

VIDEOS

Sonia, Rahul attend commemoration event for Indira Gandhi's death anniversary1:09

Sonia, Rahul attend commemoration event for Indira...

WATCH! Spectacular views of Himachal's Chamba1:43

WATCH! Spectacular views of Himachal's Chamba

Avneet Kaur Looks Smokin' Hot!0:35

Avneet Kaur Looks Smokin' Hot!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO