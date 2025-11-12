HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Music In Minutes: The Shankar-Jaikishan Story

Music In Minutes: The Shankar-Jaikishan Story

By DINESH RAHEJA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 12, 2025 12:56 IST

x

Music director duos are a unique Bollywood feature.

Names like Shankar-Jaikishan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Kalyanji-Anandji, Nadeem-Shravan and Jatin-Lalit hold pride of place among the most celebrated music composers in Hindi film music.

Yet, their popularity was intractably intertwined in their hyphenated jugalbandi.

Once the partnership disintegrated for whatever reason, the independent career of the surviving member immediately lost steam.

In this special series, Dinesh Raheja explores prominent music duos, and the dynamics that went into the making, and the unmaking.

Part 1: Shankar-Jaikishan

 

IMAGE: Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore in An Evening In Paris.

The Shankar-Jaikishan combination held sway over the 1950s and 1960s.

Being a team helped S-J compose for more films than their contemporaries, and that too without ever undermining their musical virtuosity.

Their association with Raj Kapoor (Barsaat, Awara, Shri 420, Sangam) and Shammi Kapoor (Junglee, Jaanwar, An Evening In Paris, Brahmachari) is legend for its haul of crowd-pleasing tunes.

But S-J also mined aural gold with definitive classical tunes like Manmohana (Seema) and Ketaki Gulab Juhi Champa Ban Phoole (Basant Bahaar).

And they were masters at harmonising melodies with orchestration to heighten emotion onscreen as in an Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Yeh.

 

IMAGE: Raj Kapoor with Hasrat Jaipuri, Jaikishan, Shankar and Shailendra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/Instagram

This synergy between two gifted friends is said to have struck a discordant note once Shankar started promoting his protegee, singer Sharda, over their long-time favourite, Lata Mangeshkar. But there was never an official split.

When Jaikishen died suddenly in 1971 aged just 41, Shankar tried desperately to keep the S-J flag flying high. But solo success eluded him and offers started petering off.

IMAGE: Manoj Kumar and Hema Malini in Sanyasi.

A big blow was when Raj Kapoor moved onto Laxmikant-Pyarelal with Bobby (1973).

Shankar did deliver a hit soundtrack all by himself in the Manoj Kumar-Hema Malini starrer Sanyasi (1975), studded with several popular songs in his beloved Raag Bhairavi and sung by old associates Lata and Mukesh.

But even this couldn't stem the decline.

Thereafter, he continued composing for the occasional film, however, the efforts were not memorable.

In 1987, Shankar died suddenly at 64, completely sidelined by the industry that once thronged his doors.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

DINESH RAHEJA
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

The Voice That Tore Shankar-Jaikishan Apart
The Voice That Tore Shankar-Jaikishan Apart
5 Unforgettable Shankar-Jaikishan Songs
5 Unforgettable Shankar-Jaikishan Songs
When Lata was naughty... and other musical stories
When Lata was naughty... and other musical stories
'Throughout The Day, There's Music Playing In My Head'
'Throughout The Day, There's Music Playing In My Head'
Watch! When Khayyam spoke about his favourite song
Watch! When Khayyam spoke about his favourite song

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Chicken Pota Masala: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Greek Salad: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

VIDEOS

Announcement of the 2030 Commonwealth Games will come very soon IOA president PT Usha1:24

Announcement of the 2030 Commonwealth Games will come...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds Jan Sunwai, listens to citizens Grievances0:53

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds Jan Sunwai, listens to...

Bihar Elections NDA will return, people voted for Modi, Nitish, and development says Shahnawaz Hussain0:52

Bihar Elections NDA will return, people voted for Modi,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO