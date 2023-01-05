10 Times Deepika Set The Screen On Fire

Deepika Padukone's sizzling moves in her next big release Pathaan are the talk of the town for all the right reasons as well as the wrong ones.

Flaunting her curves in bikinis of all cuts and hues in Besharam Rang has grabbed eyeballs as well as raised eyebrows.

Few can deny the lady looks hot as hell.

But it's not the first time the scorcher has set the screen ablaze with her seductive style.

As DP celebrates her 37th birthday on January 5, Sukanya Verma looks at all the times she turned up the heat and how!

Dum Maaro Dum

Remember the time Deepika pranced about in a skimpy skirt and top against the remixed version of Rahul Dev Burman's 1971 classic in Rohan Sippy's movie of the same name? Of course, you do.

Happy New Year

Deepika's pole dancing prowess as a down-on-luck, dedicated performer in Farah Khan's heist comedy is as 'Lovely' as it gets.

Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela

Demonstrating there is no smoke without fire, Deepika style.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani

Fit and fabulous in one frame, Deepika's red hot presence gives Dilliwali girlfriends a run for their money in Ayan Mukerji's breezy rom-com.

Cocktail

Deepika lives up the girls just wanna have fun motto, reveling round the clock without remorse, to angrezi beats and desi daru.

Race 2

Before hitting Spanish islands in Pathaan, Deepika let her hair down in Turkey with Party On Her Mind.

Housefull

Deepika's swimsuit game has always been strong as evident from a song in Housefull, one of the early films of her career.

Gehraiyaan

Ditto for her last release. Both her innate sensuality and outer comfort shows up in full strength in ever mood and melody of Shakun Batra's complicated relationship thriller.

Billu

It's only a special appearance, but Deepika's smouldering, slinky steps has all and sundry agreeing to her claims: Love Mera Hit, Hit.