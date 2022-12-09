News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ranveer's Favourite Avatar Of Deepika Is...

Ranveer's Favourite Avatar Of Deepika Is...

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
December 09, 2022 17:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Deepika Padukone's Lady Singham swag walk was not the only Current Laga that the media experienced at the song launch of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and After Dayatar/Rediff.com bring us amazing moments through pictures and videos.

 

 

Karan Johar should probably learn a thing or two about making celebrity introductions from Ranveer Singh.

"Cirkus has an ensemble of geniuses of comedy, absolute titans. When you think comedy in Hindi films, who comes to mind? Johnny Lever comes to mind, Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Jadav, Varun Sharma... such fine actors, and nobody better to lead them than the king of comedy himself!" Ranveer said, introducing blockbuster director Rohit Shetty.

Ranveer then went on to recount interesting anecdotes from the making of Cirkus.

 

"I love to see Deepika in this world the most!" Ranveer says, and shares in this video just what his favourite avatar of his wife is.

 

 

Watch Deepika and Ranveer do the Current Laga Re, live!

 

More moments from the launch

Rohit Shetty gets together with Deepika and Ranveer.

 

Talk to the hand!

 

Ranveer can't get enough of Deepika's moves.

 

So he joins her!

 

Recreating their magic offscreen.

 

We did it, partner!

 

Deepika is, after all, the Queen of Swag.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
COMMENT
Print this article
Make way for Lady Singham!
Make way for Lady Singham!
Deepika-Ranveer: What Love's All About
Deepika-Ranveer: What Love's All About
#CoupleGoals from Deepika-Ranveer
#CoupleGoals from Deepika-Ranveer
BJP seeks removal of DCW chief over illegal postings
BJP seeks removal of DCW chief over illegal postings
FIFA World Cup Preview: Why France is wary England
FIFA World Cup Preview: Why France is wary England
Snapdeal defers Rs 1,250-cr IPO
Snapdeal defers Rs 1,250-cr IPO
'BJP will have problems the day Modi tires out'
'BJP will have problems the day Modi tires out'

More like this

SEE! Ranveer and Rohit's Cirkus Madness!

SEE! Ranveer and Rohit's Cirkus Madness!

What's Rohit Shetty Doing With Amitbhai?

What's Rohit Shetty Doing With Amitbhai?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances