Ranveer's Favourite Avatar Of Deepika Is...

Deepika Padukone's Lady Singham swag walk was not the only Current Laga that the media experienced at the song launch of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and After Dayatar/Rediff.com bring us amazing moments through pictures and videos.

Karan Johar should probably learn a thing or two about making celebrity introductions from Ranveer Singh.

"Cirkus has an ensemble of geniuses of comedy, absolute titans. When you think comedy in Hindi films, who comes to mind? Johnny Lever comes to mind, Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Jadav, Varun Sharma... such fine actors, and nobody better to lead them than the king of comedy himself!" Ranveer said, introducing blockbuster director Rohit Shetty.

Ranveer then went on to recount interesting anecdotes from the making of Cirkus.

"I love to see Deepika in this world the most!" Ranveer says, and shares in this video just what his favourite avatar of his wife is.

Watch Deepika and Ranveer do the Current Laga Re, live!

More moments from the launch

Rohit Shetty gets together with Deepika and Ranveer.

Talk to the hand!

Ranveer can't get enough of Deepika's moves.

So he joins her!

Recreating their magic offscreen.

We did it, partner!

Deepika is, after all, the Queen of Swag.