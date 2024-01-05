10 Times Deepika Gave Us Beach Body Goals

Every single time Deepika Padukone steps on the beach, she sets it on fire.

Flaunting a scorching figure was never a problem for the hottie given her athletic background and modelling stint.

Over the years though, her ability to make us go va va voom in one smouldering swimsuit after another has achieved wild distinction.

Sukanya Verma celebrates Deepika's 38th birthday on January 5 by looking at the 10 times she gave the world beach body goals.

Fighter

Siddharth Anand's desi Top Gun is leaving no stone unturned to recreate the box office spectacle of Pathaan that includes leading lady Deepika romancing Hrithik Roshan in a sultry avatar and stylish bikinis in Ishq Jaisa Kuch.

Pathaan

Meanwhile, we are still reeling from her super sexy looks against the Spanish riviera in Besharam Rang even as it stirred controversy among the media and moral police.

Gehraiyaan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Playing a yoga instructor in Shakun Batra's understated urban thriller, Deepika shows what being comfortable in one's own skin looks like in her breathtaking style.

Cocktail

If va va voom needed a visual definition, this is it.

Race 2

As the haughty heiress dressing to kill, Deepika's poolside look is on point and so, SO glamorous.

Housefull

Deepika's slim and trim ways offer a welcome distraction from Housefull's lowbrow humour.

Break Ke Baad

Doing chic and sexy in one go, that's Deepika Padukone for you.

Dum Maaro Dum

Deepika's temptress skills come to the forefront in the item number of Dum Maaro Dum's remix ditty.

Kingfisher Calendar Girl

Back in 2006, one got an early glimpse of Deepika's swimsuit swag as one of Kingfisher's Calendar girls across an exclusive photoshoot carried out in Australia.

Throwback on Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Looks like even Deepika cannot help but marvel at her killer bikini body.