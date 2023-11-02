Shah Rukh Khan's 20 Iconic Fashion Statements

We've gushed about what makes Shah Rukh Khan the ultimate woman's man, his winsome touch, his supremacy in small doses, his onscreen wisdom, his off-screen virtues and his spectacular silver screen imagery.

When an actor is as adored as Shah Rukh Khan, *anything* he does is lapped up by the audience.

Whether he's getting his heart broken by a girl who doesn't reciprocate his feelings in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, traveling from London to Punjab in pursuit of a girl about to marry another in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, throwing one off the terrace as act of revenge in Baazigar, leaving his cushy life in America to light bulbs in a village of India in Swades, masquerading as the cooler version of himself to woo his wife in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi or rescuing the country from all kinds of foreign and local threats in Pathaan and Jawan, everything King Khan does becomes of note.

Including his reel-life wardrobe.

If clothes indeed make the man, of the numerous characters SRK has essayed in a career spanning over three decades, he's created a series of iconic looks and sartorial trends.

On his 58th birthday on November 2, Sukanya Verma looks at his 20 notable fashion moments at the movies.

Baazigar

Grooving to the beats of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen wearing a graphic design tee and red jacket teamed with a one leg printed jeans and bullet belt still ranks high in the eyes of the '90s kids.

Darr

While his dream woman Juhi Chawla changes into a countless outfits, SRK's floral, fuchsia printed shirt in Tu Mere Saamne's fantasy song and dance stays put just like his unhealthy gaze on her.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

As the irresistibly romantic and roguish Sunil, SRK is a picture of boy next door in his oversized t-shirts, baggy jeans and pilot cap.

Ram Jaane

Love them, hate them but you simply cannot ignore SRK's shirtless suits and bling-y chains look in and as Ram Jaane.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Raj Malhotra's hip leather jacket is up there with all the iconic fashion costumes of Bollywood.

Pardes

Trust SRK to make something so over-the-hill seem so endearing like his suspenders style in Pardes.

Dil To Pagal Hai

That slick leather 'n' metal neck piece and bulky steel watch are inseparable accessories of Rahul, naam toh suna hoga's being.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Not just that necklace he constantly flashes, everything about SRK's campus heartthrob in logo-heavy high street wear that introduced us to phoren brands like GAP, POLO and DKNY screams C-O-O-L.

Josh

Shades, earring, bandana, badges, brown leather jacket and half finger bike gloves, Shah Rukh Khan's punk attempts while twinning with onscreen sibling Aishwarya Rai do not go unnoticed.

Mohabbatein

Violin in hand and sweater around the neck, SRK makes a musical entry in Mohabbatein like only he can.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Pulling off something as brazen as see-through kurtas even before he acquired his six packs is telling of SRK's bold and beautiful appeal.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

SRK isn't exactly synonymous with fashion. And *yet* give him a pair of bright orange cargos and lace up t-shirts to cavort around against the beats of Pretty Woman in an American neighbourhood and he'll still make sense of it all.

Main Hoon Na

Even boring 'uncle' style, like old-fashioned half sweaters and flared bottoms take a life of their own under SRK's irresistible charms.

Swades

Dressed up in classic casuals of checked shirts, jeans and khaki pants lends SRK's NRI engineer and nerdy NASA brain just the sort of fuss-free demeanour one expects from a professional of his stature.

Om Shanti Om

When SRK did join the bicep bandwagon, he ensured his whopping six-packs in Dard-E-Disco would remain one of the talking points of the rebirth romance until time immemorial.

Don 2

Who cares what the movie is actually about when the leading man and his luscious dreadlocks oscillate so grandly between hero and villain?

Chak De! India

Apart from all the serious, stupendous stuff Shimit Amin's 2007 classic achieves, who knew Shah Rukh sporting a stubble would turn out to be such a HOT sight?

Dear Zindagi

Between all the delightful gyaan and gorgeous linen he rocked playing Alia Bhatt's shrink in Dear Zindagi, the world's expectations from the medical fraternity have exponentially increased.

Pathaan

Grungy becomes SRK. All those millions earned at the box office are proof.

Jawan

As does bald. All those bazillions earned at the box office are proof.