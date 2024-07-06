Prabhas' Top 7 Films In the First 7 Days

Kalki 2898 AD has put Prabhas back on the pan-Indian map.
After his previous release -- the flop Adipurush -- Kalki has done fantastic business, defeating even S S Rajamouli's RRR.
It has gone on to give Prabhas yet another Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) plus success.
Joginder Tuteja looks at the first week Hindi collections of Prabhas' biggest hits.
Baahubali: The Conclusion
Box office collection: Rs 247 crore/Rs 2.47 billion
Kalki 2898 AD
Box office collection: Rs 150 crore* (Rs 1.5 billion*)
Adipurush
Box office collection: Rs 121.15 crore/Rs 1.21 billion
Saaho
Box office collection: Rs 116.03 crore/Rs 1.16 billion
Salaar
Box office collection: Rs 100 crore/Rs 1 billion
Baahubali: The Beginning
Box office collection: Rs 45 crore/Rs 450 million
Radhe Shyam
Box office collection: Rs 18.20 crore/ Rs 182 million
Among these, only Radhe Shyam was doomed from the beginning.
On the other hand, Baahubali: The Beginning was the one that started it all with the sequel creating a record that remains unbroken till date.
*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.
Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.