Prabhas' Top 7 Films In the First 7 Days

Prabhas' Top 7 Films In the First 7 Days

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
July 06, 2024 11:04 IST
Kalki 2898 AD has put Prabhas back on the pan-Indian map.

After his previous release -- the flop Adipurush -- Kalki has done fantastic business, defeating even S S Rajamouli's RRR.

It has gone on to give Prabhas yet another Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) plus success.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the first week Hindi collections of Prabhas' biggest hits.

 

Baahubali: The Conclusion
Box office collection: Rs 247 crore/Rs 2.47 billion

 

Kalki 2898 AD
Box office collection: Rs 150 crore* (Rs 1.5 billion*)

 

Adipurush
Box office collection: Rs 121.15 crore/Rs 1.21 billion

 

Saaho
Box office collection: Rs 116.03 crore/Rs 1.16 billion

 

Salaar
Box office collection: Rs 100 crore/Rs 1 billion

 

Baahubali: The Beginning
Box office collection: Rs 45 crore/Rs 450 million

 

Radhe Shyam
Box office collection: Rs 18.20 crore/ Rs 182 million

Among these, only Radhe Shyam was doomed from the beginning.

On the other hand, Baahubali: The Beginning was the one that started it all with the sequel creating a record that remains unbroken till date.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

JOGINDER TUTEJA
