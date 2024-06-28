What Makes Prabhas Pan-Indian Superstar

In recent years, dubbed films from south Indian languages have made a lucrative impression at the Hindi box office.

Kalki 2898 AD steps into the list as well, with its opening day collections making it to the Top Five.

Interestingly, the top three films have released post-pandemic, KGF: Chapter 2 arriving first, and opening the floodgates for the others.

Prabhas has as many as six films in the Top 10. Even his box office disaster Radhe Shyam opened well in Hindi and finds a place on the list.

This also shows how many films from the south have worked on the basis of word-of-mouth, like Pushpa: The Rise, Kantara, Hanuman and Leo, which opened much less impressively but went on to have blockbuster business.

A look at the first day Hindi box office collections of the Top 10 biggest south openers.

KGF: Chapter 2

Box office collection: Rs 53.95 crore (Rs 539.5 million)

Baahubali: The Conclusion

Box office collection: Rs 41 crore (Rs 410 million)

Kalki 2898 AD

Box office collection: Rs 25 crore (Rs 250 million)

Saaho

Box office collection: Rs 24.40 crore (Rs 244 million)

2.0

Box office collection: Rs 20.25 crore (Rs 202.5 million)

RRR

Box office collection: Rs 20.07 crore (Rs 200.7 million)

Salaar

Box office collection: Rs 15.50 crore (Rs 155 million)

Kabali

Box office collection: Rs 5.20 crore (Rs 52 million)

Baahubali: The Beginning

Box office collection: Rs 5.15 crore (Rs 51.5 million)

Radhe Shyam

Box office collection: Rs 4.40 crore (Rs 44 million)

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.