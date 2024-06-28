News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Makes Prabhas Pan-Indian Superstar

What Makes Prabhas Pan-Indian Superstar

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
June 28, 2024 11:59 IST
In recent years, dubbed films from south Indian languages have made a lucrative impression at the Hindi box office.

Kalki 2898 AD steps into the list as well, with its opening day collections making it to the Top Five.

Interestingly, the top three films have released post-pandemic, KGF: Chapter 2 arriving first, and opening the floodgates for the others.

Prabhas has as many as six films in the Top 10. Even his box office disaster Radhe Shyam opened well in Hindi and finds a place on the list.

This also shows how many films from the south have worked on the basis of word-of-mouth, like Pushpa: The Rise, Kantara, Hanuman and Leo, which opened much less impressively but went on to have blockbuster business.

A look at the first day Hindi box office collections of the Top 10 biggest south openers.

 

KGF: Chapter 2
Box office collection: Rs 53.95 crore (Rs 539.5 million)

 

Baahubali: The Conclusion
Box office collection: Rs 41 crore (Rs 410 million)

 

Kalki 2898 AD
Box office collection: Rs 25 crore (Rs 250 million)

 

Saaho
Box office collection: Rs 24.40 crore (Rs 244 million)

 

2.0
Box office collection: Rs 20.25 crore (Rs 202.5 million)

 

RRR
Box office collection: Rs 20.07 crore (Rs 200.7 million)

 

Salaar
Box office collection: Rs 15.50 crore (Rs 155 million)

 

Kabali
Box office collection: Rs 5.20 crore (Rs 52 million)

 

Baahubali: The Beginning
Box office collection: Rs 5.15 crore (Rs 51.5 million)

 

Radhe Shyam
Box office collection: Rs 4.40 crore (Rs 44 million)

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
