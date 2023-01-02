Nushrratt, Vaani, Bebo Sign Off 2022 In Style

After giving us AMAZING fashion moments throughout the year, here's looking at our favourite Bollywood ladies one last time as they bid goodbye to 2022 in style.
A look at all the divas who rocked fashion in December!
Sticking to her royalty tag, Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a stunning appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in a sheer olive green saree from Sabyasachi paired with a heavily embellished blouse.
Rakul Preet looks ethereal in her peach Mongolian printed lehenga, hand embroidered choli and printed dupatta as she attends her last wedding of the year.
Janhvi Kapoor keeps it sexy and chic in a white cutout maxi dress as she holidays in the Maldives.
Pooja Hegde channels her inner desi girl in a beautiful red tiered ruffle sari as steps out to promote Cirkus.
Vaani Kapoor is an absolute fashion goddess in Manish Malhotra's ivory slim threadwork skirt with an over-layer silk fabric trailing skirt attached with a hand-embellished pearl belt.
Sanya Malhotra's electric blue body-hugging cut-out dress with fringe details screams nothing but sexy and we aren't complaining.
Nushrratt Bharuccha's little pink dress is a perfect party ensemble if you're heading out for a New Year's bash.
It's pretty, it's flirty and it's sassy!
Nora Fatehi, who performed at the closing ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022, looks gorgeous in her all-black Prada outfit as she arrives in Qatar.
Plus, that lil Balenciaga bag compliments her overall attire perfectly.
Hina Khan attends her manager's wedding wearing a yellow floral saree teamed with a statement choker neck-piece and hair tied in a messy bun.
She definitely knows how to turn heads no matter the outfit, right peeps?
Only Mouni Roy can pull off a badass look so effortlessly with confidence.
She redefines ultra-glam in a sequinned silver crop-top and high-waisted metallic baggy pants.