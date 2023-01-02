News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Nushrratt, Vaani, Bebo Sign Off 2022 In Style

Nushrratt, Vaani, Bebo Sign Off 2022 In Style

By NAMRATA THAKKER
January 02, 2023 09:24 IST
After giving us AMAZING fashion moments throughout the year, here's looking at our favourite Bollywood ladies one last time as they bid goodbye to 2022 in style.

A look at all the divas who rocked fashion in December!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Sticking to her royalty tag, Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a stunning appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in a sheer olive green saree from Sabyasachi paired with a heavily embellished blouse.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet/Instagram

Rakul Preet looks ethereal in her peach Mongolian printed lehenga, hand embroidered choli and printed dupatta as she attends her last wedding of the year.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor keeps it sexy and chic in a white cutout maxi dress as she holidays in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde channels her inner desi girl in a beautiful red tiered ruffle sari as steps out to promote Cirkus.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor is an absolute fashion goddess in Manish Malhotra's ivory slim threadwork skirt with an over-layer silk fabric trailing skirt attached with a hand-embellished pearl belt.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra's electric blue body-hugging cut-out dress with fringe details screams nothing but sexy and we aren't complaining.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha's little pink dress is a perfect party ensemble if you're heading out for a New Year's bash.

It's pretty, it's flirty and it's sassy!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi, who performed at the closing ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022, looks gorgeous in her all-black Prada outfit as she arrives in Qatar.

Plus, that lil Balenciaga bag compliments her overall attire perfectly.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan attends her manager's wedding wearing a yellow floral saree teamed with a statement choker neck-piece and hair tied in a messy bun.

She definitely knows how to turn heads no matter the outfit, right peeps?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Only Mouni Roy can pull off a badass look so effortlessly with confidence.

She redefines ultra-glam in a sequinned silver crop-top and high-waisted metallic baggy pants.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
